How to play Minecraft demo in 2023

Minecraft Java Edition is an excellent game, but for those familiar with Bedrock Edition, it might be a startlingly different game. The games run the same, but there are key differences between them. Java Edition has mods, and the health points for bosses are very different, among other changes.

Unfortunately, to access both versions of the game, players generally have to purchase both of them. One can purchase Minecraft on a Nintendo Switch, but that won't help them get Java Edition on their computer.

Instead of paying $30 on one platform and $30 for the Java Edition on a computer, there is a way around that: the demo. Here's how to access and play the demo.

Minecraft Java Edition demo: A complete guide

Fortunately, the demo is incredibly easy to access. All it takes is to download the Minecraft Launcher, which is how everything in the Java Edition is accessed. Once it is downloaded on your computer, you can open it up (here is the download link).

You will need to log in with your Microsoft account. If you already have the game elsewhere, make sure you log in with the same account.

Naturally, since you haven't purchased the full version of the game, it will give you the option to play the demo. The demo is free, so you can test it out without paying anything.

Unfortunately, the demo is rather limited. Players who have it do have access to the full scope of Java Edition, but only for a limited amount of time.

The Java demo mode lasts just five in-game days, which translates to about 100 minutes in real time. For about an hour and a half, you can try out the Minecraft demo, but then it will be out.

Once it's done, your account will have to purchase Java to continue playing it. It's arguably worth it, but it might not be if you already own the game elsewhere.

When does Minecraft 1.20 come out?

The 1.20 update will have a lot of new items (Image via Mojang)

Regarding the Java Edition, it is currently the main version of the game that has access to upcoming features in 1.20. For now, this is the only way to access the new items until the update is mass released.

As for when that will be, it's anyone's guess. It doesn't have an official release date just yet. It was just recently given the name the Trails & Tales update, so it is expected to arrive sooner rather than later.

To try out these new features, you will need to open up the Java Launcher. From there, go to the Installations tab. The update's pre-releases should have an option to enable snapshots.

Enabling them will automatically put the game on the latest version. If you'd like to try out the experimental features, such as camels, the sniffer, and more, you will need to enable that feature in World Settings before starting a new world.

Aside from that, it's just a waiting game for Mojang to release the highly anticipated 1.20 update.

