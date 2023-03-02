Minecraft 1.20 update title revealed in new monthly series

The Minecraft 1.20 update finally has an official name. In its new monthly video series, Mojang revealed that the update will be called Minecraft Trails & Tales.

Updates always get official names, as has been the case dating back almost every single version in the game's history.

While an official release date has not been announced yet, this is the first step. It has been given snapshots and pre-releases, but the official title is a major step for the game.

Agnes, one of Minecraft's voice actors, who plays a character of the same name, named the update and had this to say at the 7:00 mark:

"The Trails & Tales update! This update is all about self expression, storytelling, and world-building. It's the journey, or trails, that ties it all together. In Minecraft, the stories belong to the players. In this update, we hope to inspire more player tales by adding exciting hints of the forgotten past and by making it easier and more fun to both create and store players stories."

The update is, as the team detailed, is all about self-expression, which many players theorize will be based on the announced update's features.

Many believed it would be called the Storytelling update, but the Trails & Tales reflects the foundation and everything it brings to the table more accurately.

A new biome is coming (Image via Mojang)

This is going to be a big update and will introducing fresh gameplay mechanics as well as a brand new biome and mobs. The game will begin exploring the past, which could provide information on the lore and history of the Minecraft world.

When will the 1.20 Minecraft Trails & Tales update arrive?

Though Mojang did not announce a date for the release, it is coming soon. Back in October 2022, it was confirmed to arrive in 2023, with many speculating that it would come in around springtime.

Springtime is right around the corner and the update isn't quite ready yet. If they've just given it a name, it will probably be a little while before it's ready for mass release.

However, there's a lot to be excited for. Camels and the Sniffer will be among the new mobs added. They are also going to be joined by the Cherry Blossom biome, which will be a very popular destination.

Cherry wood, as a result, is coming to the game, and so is bamboo wood. The wood will no longer be just used to craft sticks or as fuel. In the meantime, much of this can be experienced in the latest snapshots for Java Edition.

