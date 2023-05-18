Minecraft Bedrock 1.20.0.25 beta/preview: Patch notes, fixes, and how to download 

The latest beta/preview for Minecraft is here. Version 1.20.0.25 has been released and brings a few changes to the title ahead of the Trails & Tales Update's official release. Betas and previews are exclusive to Bedrock, so they differ from pre-releases and snapshots that Java has routinely received. As Version 1.20.0.25 is one of the final releases before the 1.20 update, it is solely for bug fixes.

In fact, this is a pretty small patch that only fixes a few things that were bothering players. That said, it's worth noting version 1.20.0.25 is one of the few betas/previews to receive the 1.20 tag, which indicates that the update is on its way.

As the community prepares itself for the new update, Mojang is ramping down its releases. Here's what is in this one and how to download it.

Minecraft's latest beta/preview for Bedrock is here: All there is to know

First, Mojang has fixed an issue with the touchscreen world interaction when a non-default field of view was used in video settings. This was one of the primary complaints from the last update.

Secondly, players are no longer made to stop flying when forced into spaces without enough room to stand. That has been fixed in the latest patch.

Finally, there response to Mouse/Trackpad Input on Chromebooks with Bedrock has also been improved. This is a platform-specific change, so it won't affect the majority of the community.

The latest beta is here (Image via Mojang)

Mojang wanted the community to note a few important things about the beta/preview:

The work-in-progress versions can be unstable. They may not be representative of the final version quality and usually are not. This is a temporary version of the game, and it's best to keep that in mind.

Minecraft Previews are only available on Xbox, Windows 10/11, and iOS right now.

The beta version, however, is available on Android (Google Play Store).

Here's how you can download the preview:

On iOS, you can opt into Minecraft Preview by visiting this website and then signing up on it.

For Windows, anyone who already owns Bedrock or has a subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or Game Pass for PC can get it by visiting this website.

Game Pass subscribers can also find the preview in the GAME PASS section of the Xbox app.

On Xbox, anyone who owns Bedrock or has a subscription to Game Pass can search for Minecraft Preview in the store and click Install from there.

On Android, you can visit the Google Play Store. The page for Minecraft Pocket Edition has an opt-in section for the beta, and you can toggle it on or off to either get that version or stop using it. Android is the only platform left that still uses the beta version rather than the preview.

For the full patch notes, check out the official Mojang website. Keep an eye out as the Minecraft 1.20 update is likely to be released soon.

