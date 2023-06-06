How to download Minecraft 1.20 update on mobile devices 

The Minecraft 1.20 update is coming tomorrow, June 7. As of this writing, there's no specific time set for this release. However, based on recent release schedules, it may arrive around 11 am EST. Nevertheless, whenever it arrives, you'll have to download it. Even consoles and platforms with automatic updates take time to register and download.

If you want to download it right away and play it, which is understandable, you'll need to do so manually. Here are the steps to do just that on a mobile device.

Guide to downloading Minecraft 1.20 on mobile devices

Fortunately, no mobile device has Java Edition. This makes it a lot simpler and easier to download. Java runs on a launcher, which phones and mobile devices do not have. Pocket Edition is Bedrock, and it's available on both Android and iOS.

Minecraft 1.20 is coming (Image via MinecraftHUB on YouTube)

The steps to download the game's latest update on a mobile device when it comes out differ slightly based on the device you're using. If you are using Android, use these instructions:

Turn on your Android mobile device. Open the Google Play Store. Navigate to the page for Minecraft. You can do this by searching for it and selecting the available app. If you have the game installed, it should have a button to update the app. If it's not installed, doing it then will download the latest version, 1.20. Click the update or install button and wait until it's finished downloading. Once it's done, the latest version will be installed. From there, open the app and try out the Trails & Tales update.

The steps are similar for iOS mobile devices, but there are a few differences. Here's what to do on an iPhone, iPad, or other Apple mobile products:

Turn on your phone or device. Click on the App Store. This should take players to the "Today" page of the store. Your profile icon is in the top right of the screen. Click on that. Scroll down a little bit until you see the updates section. If there aren't any, refresh by pulling the page all the way down. Even if there are, you should refresh to ensure the 1.20 update appears. You can then select Update All, but that won't prioritize the game. Scroll down to find the game on the list of updates. Click the button to Update. When it's done, you can update the rest of the apps. Run the game and play the 1.20 version.

Alternatively, click Update All apps and then go to the home screen. Find Minecraft from there and long press on it. This should give you the option to prioritize this download, which puts Minecraft first in the queue.

