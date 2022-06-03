10 best Minecraft puzzle maps (2022)

Creating custom-made Minecraft maps became a reality back in 2012 when Mojang released the adventure mode with the 1.3.1 update of the game.

Adventure mode allows players to limit some features of the game to make and maintain custom maps. For example, players in custom maps are often unable to break certain blocks or take some items, as these actions can disturb the state of the map.

Among the various categories of player-made maps are parkour maps, horror maps, survival maps, adventure maps, maps with mega builds and creative creations, and puzzle maps. Puzzle maps usually drop players into areas that require them to stop and think before proceeding to the next step.

This article will list 10 of the best puzzle maps for Minecraft as of June 2022. Players can download each map from the Minecraft Maps website.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Top 10 puzzle maps to explore in Minecraft

10) Enhanced II

Enhanced II is the sequel to the popular Enhanced puzzle map for Minecraft. The first Enhanced map allowed players to start from scratch and grow in abilities and power as they progressed with the map.

The sequel focuses on making every feature of the first version better, with harder puzzles, better comedic moments, better lore, better powerups, and a longer map.

9) Stick

Stick is described as an extremely difficult puzzle game that requires players to look for clues that are scattered all across the real-life internet. Many tasks on this map provide links to players that require them to search the internet for clues.

The creator of the map has said that the first three players to solve/beat it will receive his picture as a reward since he is anonymous and faceless.

8) Pogco-Op

The Pogco-Op map (Image via minecraftmaps.com)

Pogco-Op is a Minecraft puzzle map that requires two players to play. With 10 different levels and scores of various tasks, players can enjoy this map with their friends. Each level has something new in terms of tasks, the appearance of the room, and other factors. This is perfect for players looking for a relatively smaller map to play with a friend.

7) Verticuloid

Verticuloid sends players into a new realm known as the void. Players go through a series of chambers designed for different types of testing. The objective of the map is to escape the testing chambers while solving the dangerous puzzles within. While speed is key, many stages require patience and resilience.

6) Duop

Duop requires two players (Image via minercraftmaps.com)

Duop is another two-player co-op puzzle map that gives players a chance to solve some difficult puzzles to complete levels. Aside from the different puzzles on the map, players must also search for five coins that have been hidden around the map. Finally, over 1000 command blocks can be found on this map.

5) Secrets of the Egyptian Gods

The Secrets of the Egyptian Gods map (Image via minecraftmaps.com)

Secrets of the Egyptian Gods is a puzzle map where players are dropped inside a large cave in the middle of a desert, and their goal is to discover an ancient Egyptian temple.

With elements of both puzzles and adventure maps in it, this map can be quite enjoyable for players, especially beginners. The best thing about this map is that it has no player limit.

4) Blocky 2

Blocky 2 is the sequel to the Blocky puzzle map. The map focuses on core puzzle-solving with 15 stages of block-pushing puzzles ready for players to solve. Some blocks come with special properties that make them difficult or even dangerous to interact with. It is up to players to find the correct combination and layout for each stage and block.

3) The White Menacing

The White Menacing map (Image via minecraftmaps.com)

Unlike the other more extravagant maps on this list, The White Menacing is a simple one that focuses on old-school puzzle-solving. Players are dropped into a blocky maze from which they must escape. It also comes with a timer for speedrunners.

2) Crafting Conundrum

The Crafting Conundrum map (Image via minecraftmaps.com)

This unique puzzle map is based on the game's crafting mechanic. All challenges on the map require players to utilize crafting in creative ways. Some elements of smelting and cooking can also be seen on this map. It also uses a trading system that aids in progression.

1) Ataxia

Ataxia is a small puzzle map that has a questline with multiple endings. The puzzles on this map are intended for “intermediate puzzlers,” with two of the three endings based on players' skills at solving the puzzles given in the map.

