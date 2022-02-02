5 best Minecraft maps for adventure and exploration (2022)

Since its inception, Minecraft has exploded and grown exponentially. The possibilities with the game are nearly endless, which has paved the way for players to make several excellent maps. There are horror maps, themed maps and so many more that players love to explore and play in.

Part of a new world's charm is the exploration and filling in the map. Several adventure maps lend themselves to that really well. Here are a few examples for adventurers to try out.

Adventure maps that Minecraft players can explore

5) Kingdom of the Sky

Kingdom of the Sky is one of the more well-designed adventure maps out there. It's intended to be explored but the details of each build and area are so well-done that it makes players want to stay there longer.

There's plenty of world to explore, though, so players will have a great time playing this fantasy adventure map. It can be downloaded here.

Kingdom of the Sky map (Image via Mojang)

4) Pokemon Johto

Crossover maps for Minecraft don't get much better than Pokemon Johto. Fans of Pokemon will love it and Minecraft players will see it as one of the best adventure maps available.

Pokemon has always been about exploring a world and adventuring, making it an amazing map to try. Play it and other Pokemon-themed maps here.

3) Astral Adventure

Super Mario Galaxy was one of the most enjoyable games to explore. This map, which is themed after it, can say the same. It has fun game mechanics and boasts one of the most beautiful settings of all these maps. It can be found at this site.

Astral Adventure map (Image via Mojang)

2) Asleep

Dreams often vary and that's the idea that led to this map. Here, players can explore different settings based on all types of dreams - even nightmares. It boasts such a wide variety of places to explore that players don't get tired of it at all. Play it here.

1) Zombie Apocalypse

One of the most interesting parts of any zombie movie or television show is the world. With this map, players can learn all about it. It's set in a post-apocalyptic world where zombies run amok. It has fun gameplay and plenty to explore. Find it on this website.

Zombie Apocalypse map (Image via Mojang)

Adventure maps are among the best that Minecraft has to offer. Players can download all kinds of maps on Java Edition, but there are also plenty available on Marketplace for those who can't.

