5 best Minecraft maps for 3 players in 2022

One thing Minecraft has plenty of is maps. These often come in the form of official releases in the Marketplace, but others are also available for download in different places. These are generally exclusive to Java Edition, but there are still plenty of maps to play.

They often have varying amounts of players, including single-player maps, too. Three is a good number, and many players find themselves looking for maps that cater to it. Here are a few good examples of maps that three players can play on.

Three-player maps available for Minecraft players to try

5) Biomebox

Biomebox is a parkour map that can easily satisfy three different players. There are 10 total levels that highlight different areas in the game. The End, the Nether, ocean biomes, and more are all featured. It's a great way to see everything Minecraft has to offer while enjoying a bit of quality parkour. The map can be found .

Minecraft Biomebox map (Image via Mojang)

4) Castle to None

Castle To None can hold three to six players, so three is optimal. It's a raid map, inspired by Destiny 2 designs but adapted into the pixelated world. In this map, players can infiltrate an old castle that is haunted by monsters. To win, they must survive all encounters. The map can be found .

Minecraft-France @minecraft_fra minecraft-france.fr/map-castle-to-… Castle To None est une map aventure coopérative inspirée des raids de Destiny 2 et adaptée au monde de Minecraft. Castle To None est une map aventure coopérative inspirée des raids de Destiny 2 et adaptée au monde de Minecraft. 👉minecraft-france.fr/map-castle-to-… https://t.co/9u7UyWaiSB

3) Deep Space Turtle Chase

This map is designed for Minecraft players to solve puzzles and explore together, making it perfect for three players. It's space-themed and has plenty of open-world to explore. It's one of the more unique maps available and can be found .

2) Herobrine's Mansion

In terms of horror maps, there aren't many better than ones involving Herobrine. Herobrine's Mansion has become a fan-favorite over the years. It's very detailed and the players will not run out of things to do very quickly. It was recently remastered, too. The map can be found at .

Herobrine's Mansion (Image via Mojang)

1) Pokemon Johto

Crossover maps don't get much better than Pokemon Johto. For fans of the series, this is an incredible remake. For Minecraft players, it's one of the best adventure maps to try out. The music, textures, builds, and more make it one of the most fun maps available. Play it and other Pokemon maps .

Pokemon Johto (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft offers players a lot of different maps to try and there are always maps optimized for three players. However, this list is not all-inclusive. Players can find many more maps that three players will enjoy on the websites linked for the other maps.

