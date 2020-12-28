5 best Minecraft co-op maps for 2 players

Minecraft maps can be downloaded and added by players to their single-player worlds.

They are great for players who want to adventure through a map without going onto a Minecraft server. There are plenty of different maps available; some are smaller and easier, while others have beautiful builds and take hours to complete.

Minecraft maps are created by the community, and some players have put years into their maps before release. Some have intricate redstone and command blocks throughout to make them even more enjoyable. Here's a list of some maps perfect to be completed with another person.

Top five Minecraft maps for two players

#5 - Rubik's Diversity

Image via Minecraft

In Rubik's Diversity, the two players will spawn inside a cyan jail. One player is temporarily blind, so the sighted player has to assist them in escaping the prison.

Once the two have made their way out, they are again arrested and sent to Rubik's Diversity prison, where the gamers need to escape multiple branches to achieve freedom.

#4 - Astral Adventure

Image via Minecraft

Astral Adventure is a map for two or more players. In this Minecraft map, players will explore the cosmos and collect magic capsules.

Along with that, while playing Astral Adventure, they will fight off opponents and create allies throughout the map.

#3 - Lazer Together

Image via Minecraft

Lazer Together is an amazing puzzle map that requires two players. It includes seven different lasers to complete in each level. This Minecraft map should take an hour to an hour and a half for players to complete, depending on their puzzle-solving skills.

The creators have spent an impressive amount of time on this map, building it over several years, so it's worth checking out.

#2 - Portals

Image via Minecraft

Portals is an excellent Minecraft map that has been played by multiple popular Minecraft YouTubers.

It consists of nine different dimensions that players have to get through as quickly as possible, with each dimension being a different type of map.

#1 - Pseudo Elephant Trials

Image via minecraftmaps.com

Pseudo Elephant Trials is a Minecraft map designed for two players and made to test teamwork and communication abilities.

This map consists of many different puzzles that gamers have to complete, and a special tool is given to players to help them navigate the map.

