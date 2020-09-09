Minecraft maps are designed and created by the player community and can be downloaded and used in one’s own gameplay to make them way more interesting and fun. While there are several types of Minecraft maps, ranging from survival to horror ones, there are a few that have gained much more popularity than others.

In this article, we take a look at the five best Minecraft maps that can be downloaded and used for the Java Edition of the game. These maps are extremely fun to play and can really add some value addition to a player's gameplay.

5 best Minecraft maps for Java Edition

1) SkyBlock

SkyBlock (Image credits: MinecraftMaps)

SkyBlock is one of the best Minecraft maps ever created. It inspired several Minecraft servers to include SkyBlock as an independent game mode and even make several new types of tweaks to it.

The original SkyBlock map is pretty simple - players spawn on a small floating island where they must survive with limited resources at their disposal. What makes SkyBlock even more fun is that there are several challenges that players must accomplish to win the game.

2) Cube Survival

Cube Survival (Image credits: MinecraftMaps)

Cube Survival is a Minecraft adventure map where players spawn in one of the several biomes that inhabit separate cubes. Each cube biome has a different danger level and includes loot chests that players can find and plunder.

Advertisement

The map has several challenges that players must meet in order to win. All biomes are exceptionally well-made and are quite fun to explore, only if players are careful enough to avoid venturing out at night.

3) Assassin’s Creep

Assassin's Creep (Image credits: MinecraftMaps)

A Minecraft map that’s based on the incredible video game series, Assassin’s Creed, the Assassin’s Creep is the best map to start one's parkour journey with. The map is designed in a way to introduce players to the art of parkour in Minecraft, with several different levels of difficulties within the map.

The aim of players is to collect nine blocks of wool that are hidden throughout the map and can be collected by finishing the parkour levels in the game.

4) Stranded Raft

Stranded Raft (Image credits: MinecraftMaps)

Stranded Raft is an exceptional survival map in Minecraft that can be downloaded and played to have a realistic survival experience. Players spawn on a raft in the middle of the Pacific ocean where they must find enough resources to survive the game.

The map has very realistic survival challenges, and if the players do not keep themselves fed and watered, they could die to lack of either. In the map, players may also die due to hypothermia if they do not have shelters to protect themselves.

5) Funland 3

Funland 3 (Image credits: MinecraftMaps)

Funland 3 is the ultimate Minecraft map for players who love to have some crazy fun while playing Minecraft. Funland 3 has been designed and created as a huge amusement park that can be explored by players.

The amusement park includes tons of fun rides, restaurants and shops for players to explore. Players can also discover hidden spots on the map that reveal the history of the park and its mysterious owners.