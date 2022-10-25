5 best horror maps to try this Halloween in Minecraft (2022)

Many Minecrafters will yet again celebrate Halloween in different ways. Since the game is considered scary at times and can be heavily modded, it is great to play during this festive season. Other than changing their skins and decorating their in-game base, users can also download some of the scariest custom maps.

Custom maps in Minecraft are a fascinating way to experience the game since players can enter a world created by someone and venture into an adventure designed by them. Several horror-themed maps are available on the internet, some based on original concepts, while some are inspired by other games and famous internet sensations.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. There are many more horror maps to explore and choose from.

Top 5 horror maps to try during Halloween in Minecraft (2022)

5) Five Nights at Freddy's

Five Nights at Freddy's is one of the most popular horror games (Image via planetminecraft.com)

This is a fully functional Five Nights at Freddy's remake of the sandbox game. Using the majority of the new 1.8 command features, as well as a combination of animated Armor Stands, the map creator has recaptured the terrifying experience of playing Five Nights at Freddy's in the vanilla version.

Even though this map is only compatible with the 1.8 version of the game, it is still worth trying.

4) Backrooms

Backrooms are quite famous since they give an eerie vibe to viewers (Image via minecraftmaps.com)

The Backrooms map has endless randomized level generation and a total of 11 different levels. New items and entities are featured on this map like flashlights, food, almond water, and some mysterious creatures that players might encounter.

Players will have to seek items by breaking wooden crates or searching drawers, venture further into the backrooms and avoid danger. As the levels increase, the map will become tougher.

3) Beware

This map takes horror maps to another level through psychological effects (Image via minecraftmaps.com)

Beware is a psychological horror map for the game. As this type suggests - "psychological horror" - the map has a strong and horrofic influence on our minds. This cements the fact that this map is not for the faint-hearted.

It is a fascinating story where players get stuck in a village and encounter mysterious, horrific acts, and situations. The story and the map itself pulls the players, getting them hooked to this bizarre adventure.

2) Herobrine's Mansion

Herobrine's Mansion is arguably the oldest and most classic horror map (Image via minecraftmaps.com)

Herobrine's Mansion was originally created and published by Hypixel in November 2012. Recently, they collaborated with Xiantis to remaster the classic Adventure map for the 1.10 game version. This remastered version adds extra polish and several new features while staying true to the original experience of the map.

Redstone has been ripped out and done from scratch to make use of the new command blocks added in 1.9. This remastered version of the classic horror map will bring a lot of scary yet fond memories to many veteran players.

1) POISON 2.0

This custom map even turns peaceful villagers into haunting mobs (Image via minecraftmaps.com)

Villagers are some of the most peaceful and harmless mobs in the entire game. However, this custom map takes those very villagers and turns them into haunting demonic figures that will hunt players down. The villages have been completely overhauled along with new structures to explore.

Both the the villagers and illagers have been retextured to look extremely creepy. The map also has a brilliant storyline, allowing players to immerse themselves.

