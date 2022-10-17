Top 3 fun Minecraft Backrooms servers to explore

Minecraft is a fantastic video game played by millions. While the original title was only singleplayer, you can engage in tons of multiplayer activities nowadays. Anyone is free to make their own server in Minecraft, making the possibilities almost impossible to fathom.

It’s time to stop playing alone in the Minecraft sandbox. Instead, you can try exploring some of these amazing Minecraft Backrooms Servers, ones that are full of fun activities and people to meet. They are easy to use and come with instructions on how to get started.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Backrooms servers offer a crazy experience in Minecraft

1) MoxMC

IP address: MoxMC.com

MoxMC is one of the greatest backrooms servers (Image via Mojang)

MoxMC is a fun server with a lot of cool things to see. It's got a good layout and is easy, yet very difficult to navigate due to the nature of The Backrooms; the rooms are well designed, and there are some really cool builds. It even has a beach area where you can go swimming in the ocean and just relax on the sand, but that might suddenly dissolve, and you might find yourself back in the maze of rooms.

The server seems to be well maintained too, with virtually no lag, but it still has plenty of people online. You can always reach out to the staff, in-game or in Discord. If you're looking for a fun place to hang out with your friends or play solo, this is definitely worth checking out!

Upon joining the server, you will see a crazy opening scene. You'll be walking around in a normal Minecraft world when you will randomly appear to fall through reality and into another realm — a dimension that takes the form of an oddly empty, seemingly endless maze of offices, which are believed to be The Backrooms.

2) The Backrooms Experiment

IP address: liminal.meridian.to

The Backrooms Experiment is a truly immersive experience (Image via Mojang)

The Backrooms Experiment has a series of rooms to explore, and it's full of surprises. Each room ranges from something small and simple, to something huge and complex, and all have a different set of fun crazy activities.

This is a 15-level infinitely-generating Backrooms server, which means you can be stuck here for virtually forever. Players wander through these hallways for ages, and you might sometimes run into other people — some are nice but others will try to kill you. Anything can happen on this type of server!

This multiplayer experience is a unique experiment since Backrooms aren't usually played with others. This server offers a big survival component, where tons of mobs spawn, which makes the game even more difficult.

3) The Backrooms by Team Byte

IP address: thebackrooms.serv.gs

The Backrooms by Team Byte is a fairly new Minecraft server that just came out this summer. A ton of work was put into it, and you can truly see it if you take a look at the trailer above.

Team Bytes Backrooms server is the most popular in the community, and is definitely worth exploring. The rooms are very well made and are interesting to explore, and the creator is a great builder. They're made with love and care for all of their visitors who want to enjoy exploring them!

This server offers a Minecraft Horror MMO-RPG experience with a ton of crazy custom mobs that you'll be able to see using the texture pack you're required to download upon joining. While exploring the Backrooms, players can find a variety of weapons, armor, and potions scattered on the ground, or can obtain them by trading with NPCs.

Minecraft Backrooms Servers' tips and tricks

1) When playing on any RPG-type servers, you're often required to download a texture pack. Most of the time, you will automatically be prompted to do so upon joining, but that may not always be the case; if it doesn't show up, it should be downloadable from the server's website. If neither of those seem to work, reach out to server staff and they will definitely help.

2) The Backrooms are often considered to be similar to mazes, with just a very eery touch. So, just like a maze, if you stick to the right wall all the way through the maze you will inevitably reach the end.

3) Lastly, be mindful of who you trust, people may be placed just to decieve you! Truly, not enough is known about this odd phenomenon called The Backrooms, so you always need to be wary.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes