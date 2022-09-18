5 best Minecraft X-Ray Texture Packs for update 1.19

Minecraft is a game that has a lot of potential and even more possibilities. The great thing about the game is that it allows a lot of customization. Moreover, X-Ray texture packs are great to combat the ore generation in the new 1.19 update!

Using these can sometimes be considered cheating, so one should verify with the server before downloading these. For this big update, we've compiled a list of some of the best X-Ray texture packs so that players can get an idea of what each offers and which one they would like to use on a Minecraft server or personal world.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Here is a look at the 5 best Minecraft X-Ray texture packs

1) X-Ray Ultimate Texture Pack

X-Ray Ultimate is a popular Minecraft X-ray texture pack that has been updated for version 1.19. It's a great resource pack to see ores through walls in the new version, and it's also one of the most downloaded packs out there at the moment.

This texture pack makes it so that stone, dirt, and all the non-ores disappear to only show the amazing mineral blocks in a world! It uses the normal x16 resolution, which makes it amazing for people using low quality PCs.

2) Better X-Ray Texture Pack

Up next is Better X-Ray, which is another great X-Ray resource pack that has been updated for version 1.19. It has a lot of different textures and ores, as well as blocks that have been added or tweaked to work with the new texture pack. It is a bit lighter than X-Ray Ultimate, and therefore causes a bit less stress on a player's PC, which can sometimes improve FPS slightly.

One issue people constantly have with Minecraft is its grinding functionality. Players will have to mine numerous ores and diamonds in order to make any progress in the game.

These are rare and players can only complete certain tasks if they have a sizable stock of some of these ores. This texture pack allows them to make that mining process faster, making it very easy to see.

3) Better X-Ray Lite Texture Pack

This is the Better X-Ray Lite texture pack, made by the same person as the normal Better X-Ray pack. However, it is four times lighter than the previous pack and is eight times lighter than the first pack on this list.

The YouTube video above displays this texture pack for the Minecraft version 1.18.1 but it has been updated to 1.19. If anyone is interested in this resource pack, they should check out the YouTube video above.

4) Visible Ores Texture Pack

This Visible Ores resource pack is one of the best options since it's a bit different than the others on this list. It isn't a normal X-Ray texture pack where players can see through all blocks. Instead, this gives them the ability to make ore blocks simply glow so they can stand out.

Every Minecraft player is aware of how difficult it can be to locate and even detect some of the rarer ores, especially in dark caves where they will probably be mining. The Visible Ores texture pack's primary goal is to simplify that procedure and ultimately increase the game's fun factor.

Visible Ores manages to maintain the vanilla experience and doesn't eliminate the feeling of success and excitement once a player uncovers some diamonds, in contrast to most of the other packs that employ X-Ray and effectively make it feel like cheating.

5) Night Vision Texture Pack

The Night Vision texture pack is another that is different from the average X-Ray resource pack on this list, but it's an amazing game enhancer.

There is a valid reason why most modern games have a night and day cycle. It gives the world a realistic vibe to it.

However, once the night starts, Minecraft can turn into a dangerous environment. The goal of the Night Vision resource pack is to improve the situation for those who struggle with the darkness.

