5 best additions to Minecraft in 2022

2022 has been a year of anticipation for Minecraft players due to the upcoming 1.19 update, also known as "The Wild Update."

Recent snapshots released by Mojang have given players a peek at the upcoming features slated to be released in the update. Though these implementations haven't been fully released, the snapshots provide the closest look at what players can expect.

Since no significant content updates have been released in 2022 so far, players have been scouring these snapshots to enjoy the new content before it releases in full. There are plenty of new implementations to appreciate just in these preview builds alone.

Minecraft: Awesome additions from The Wild Update snapshots

5) Boats with Chests

Chest boats allow for a new method of storage and transportation (Image via Mojang)

You can never have enough storage for your items when traveling in a Minecraft world. Thanks to the upcoming 1.19 update, players can add one more method to their list.

Version 1.9 will introduce boats with chests, not unlike minecart chests. With this implementation, players can toss their items into a chest and carry them across oceans, rivers, and other bodies of water at will.

Until players get access to shulker boxes later in the game, boats with chests should be incredibly helpful, especially when exploring. This way, players can keep their inventory open for other materials and rare finds instead of excess items.

4) Mangrove Swamp Biomes

Swamps are receiving added variance thanks to mangrove swamps (Image via Mojang)

Minecraft players have said that swamp biomes could use a minor rework for quite some time.

Fortunately, The Wild Update snapshots have already shown players the new mangrove swamp biomes. These biomes are waterlogged and full of above ground-rooted trees. Players can also find interesting mobs such as fireflies and frogs in these swamps (as well as standard swamps).

It's not a huge implementation, but it should provide players with some new options for building locations as well as new block types.

3) Echo Shards and Recovery Compasses

The new deep dark biome provides some interesting items (Image via Mojang)

Many Minecraft players have likely felt the sting of losing their items upon death and not remembering where to pick them back up again.

Fortunately, Minecraft 1.9 is introducing recovery compasses, which point to the most recent location a player has died.

These compasses can be crafted with a compass and echo shards, the latter of which can be found in the new ancient city structures located within the deep dark biome.

However, players should know that a recovery compass won't work if the player hasn't died or if they aren't holding it in their hand. It also won't work if the player is in a dimension different from the one they died in.

2) The Deep Dark Biome and Ancient Cities

Players who want to loot ancient cities will need to keep an eye out for the Warden (Image via Mojang)

The deep dark biome and its ancient cities are among the most exciting new implementations in Minecraft's 1.19 update and its snapshots.

An eerie and unwelcoming location, the deep dark biome echoes with the screams of the lost and is crawling with newfound sculk blocks.

The forgotten and ancient cities within the deep subterranean biome have plenty of riches, but players will have to be careful.

If enough sculk shriekers are disturbed, the mighty Warden will be summoned to protect its domain. This mob can even kill well-equipped players in a few hits, so stealth is encouraged in these new locations.

1) New Mobs

New mobs have captured the attention of Minecraft players everywhere (Image via Mojang)

The new mobs in the game are arguably the most exciting aspect of the new Wild Update snapshots.

There's the allay, a friendly mob that carries items for players and enjoys note blocks. The allay was the victor of the Minecraft Live 2021 mob vote.

There are also tadpoles, which grow into frogs. Frogs come in three different varieties so far, depending on the biome they are born in.

There are also fireflies, which can be eaten by frogs and are the smallest mobs to date (one pixel in size).

Lastly, there's the enigmatic and powerful Warden, protector of the deep dark biome. Once summoned, the blind mob will pursue players relentlessly. Players will need to use all their wits in order to survive its pursuit.

It is possible for players to kill the Warden, but the mob currently has the most health in the game, even compared to the Ender Dragon and the Wither.

Minecraft players should exercise extreme caution when dealing with this new creature.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh