How to use modpacks for Minecraft in 2022

Minecraft modpacks consist of a set of mods that work well with one another in the game, creating a brand-new gameplay experience. Over the years, several modpacks have been made for the popular sandbox that aim to alter the game in a significant way.

Installing massive modpacks has been made easier as the modding community has grown larger. Entire applications and websites like CurseForge have been created to help players utilize modpacks even if they don't have any specific technical knowledge. If you are new to modding Minecraft, this tutorial will help you easily install a modpack.

Steps to install Minecraft modpacks using the CurseForge app in 2022

1) Download and install CurseForge App

Official website to download the CurseForge app for the game (Image via Sportskeeda)

First, you need to download and install the official CurseForge app in order to directly browse a wide variety of modpacks. Simply search for "CurseForge app for Minecraft" and download the software from the app's official website.

Once the installation is complete, players can open the CurseForge software. The Overwolf application, which supports the main modding app, will also be installed.

2) Select Minecraft and browse through several modpacks

Select the game, then browse through all the modpacks available on CurseForge (Image via Sportskeeda)

After the app opens, you can select the game and create a separate tab for it on the left column. The popular sandbox title will be at the very top of the list since most of the mods on the CurseForge website are for Minecraft.

Inside the game's tab, you will be able to browse through the thousands of modpacks available for download.

3) Install and configure the modpack

Installing a Minecraft modpack takes a long time (Image via Sportskeeda)

Choose the modpack you want to use and simply press install. Remember that modpacks have hundreds of mods crammed into one game version. Hence, the installation process can take several minutes, depending on your internet connection and your device's RAM and HDD speed.

You will also need a decent mid-range PC to run these modpacks, since they are much more demanding than the vanilla version of the game.

Once everything is installed and the 'Play' button is visible, you can click on the 'My Modpacks' tab to open a separate official launcher that shows the modded Forge version of the game. Modpacks will always open through this official secondary launcher.

If the modpack causes stuttering, try to increase the RAM consumption on the CurseForge app (Image via Sportskeeda)

If you are having trouble running the game smoothly, you can go to the modpack option from the CurseForge app and configure the RAM used by the modpack.

If your PC has some spare RAM left after opening the game, simply slide the bar to increase the RAM consumption. However, it's best to avoid extending it to more than four or five gigabytes, since the rest will likely be required by the system.

