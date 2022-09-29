How to make a cobblestone farm in Minecraft Skyblock (2022)

Minecraft Skyblock, especially in the early game, is all about resources. If you recklessly expend your starting materials without thinking things through, you won't be able to progress through the game mode.

Cobblestone is one of the most important early-game resources for Minecraft Skyblock. It is vital to expand your initial platform and to craft important items like tools and furnaces.

Since cobblestone is such a vastly important resource, you will want to create a means of obtaining it from the very beginning of your standard Skyblock experience.

Fortunately, traditional Skyblock gameplay provides players with the ability to do so, thanks to the loot chest they're given at the beginning.

Steps to make a basic cobblestone generator for Minecraft Skyblock

When starting out in Skyblock, you will want to form a very basic cobblestone generator. It's entirely possible to expand on the initial design over time, but that requires resources that you don't have at the beginning of a Minecraft Skyblock map.

Creating a cobblestone generator is a very straightforward process. Fortunately, traditional Skyblock maps give players what they need to create one right away.

In just a few moments, you should have a cobblestone generator to suit your needs, albeit one block at a time.

You can follow the steps given below to create a simple cobblestone generator in Minecraft Skyblock:

In what available space you have, create a small trench that can contain fluids. If you were given extra blocks, you could build one artificially. However, most Skyblock maps require you to make your own blocks. If you don't have extra blocks on hand, dig a small trench within the grass of your platform. It shouldn't be much longer than three or four blocks. On one end of the trench, use your provided water bucket and place a water source block. Afterwards, use your lava bucket to place a lava source block on the opposite side of the trench. This should cause the two fluids to collide, creating a block of cobblestone. Once the lava and water have met once and created cobblestone, create a small trench on one side of the cobblestone block. From here, you can mine the cobblestone you need without putting yourself in harm's way by colliding with the lava.

It will take some time to mine cobblestone using this initial generator, as it can only create a single block at a time.

However, if you manage to obtain more water and lava later in the game, you can expand on the initial design of the cobblestone generator and make a bonafide cobblestone farm. The design can even utilize the same principle of a trench with water and lava on opposite sides, just larger in scale and scope.

It's also possible to create an automatic cobblestone farm, but this process would require several materials that you won't initially have access to in Skyblock.

If you have progressed substantially into your Skyblock playthrough, you can return to your cobblestone generator and revise the design into an automatic farm. By then, you may have obsoleted the need for cobblestone, but it can still come in handy on occasion.

