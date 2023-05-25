Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem release date, plot, cast, and everything we know so far

The much-anticipated reboot, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is all set to skate its way into hearts. Promising a radical mix of humor, action, and our favorite pizza-loving heroes, this film is injecting new life into the cherished franchise. Slated for release on August 2, 2023, this computer-animated venture by Jeff Rowe and Paramount Pictures promises an astounding adventure that's got fans buzzing.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem will present an exciting quest of four turtle brothers from New York's sewers, seeking to blend in as normal teens. In a whirlwind of heroism, they will confront a shadowy crime syndicate and a potent mutant army, embarking on an adventure in the city they desire to fit into.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem: Turtles' early years and journey to acceptance

The trailer showcases the Turtles' playful and teen-like nature as they goof around, filming videos of their ninja shenanigans such as slicing watermelons with swords and ninja stars. Viewers can witness them explaining their origin story to their human friend, April O'Neil, emphasizing that they were once regular turtles transformed by toxic sewer ooze.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem will bring a fresh and all-new storyline featuring our beloved pizza-eating, humanoid turtles, revealing their journey from being sheltered in the sewers of New York City to their quest of being accepted as regular teenagers.

The upcoming film stands as a thrilling reboot, embodying the essence of the original while infusing a fresh perspective. This film is set to take viewers on an enthralling journey with the iconic turtle brothers.

The stellar cast of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

The world of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem comes alive with a stellar ensemble voice cast. This mix of seasoned performers and fresh talent creates a dynamic experience that embodies the spirit of the Turtles' adventure.

To bring our beloved characters to life, the film has assembled an all-star voice cast:

Micah Abbey will be voicing Donatello

Shamon Brown Jr. will lend his voice to Michelangelo

Leonardo's character will be voiced by Nicolas Cantu

Brady Noon will voice Raphael

Hannibal Buress as Genghis Frog

Rose Byrne voicing Leatherhead

John Cena as Rocksteady

Jackie Chan voicing Master Splinter

Ice Cube as Superfly

Natasia Demetriou as Wingnut

Ayo Edebiri voicing April O'Neil

Giancarlo Esposito as Baxter Stockman

Post Malone as Ray Fillet

Directed by Jeff Rowe, with co-direction by Kyler Spears, the film is the result of a collaboration between Rowe and the writing teams of Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Dan Hernandez, and Benji Samit. Produced under the banners of Nickelodeon Movies and Point Grey Pictures, the film's distribution will be handled by Paramount Pictures.

The anticipation surrounding the film is a testament to the enduring appeal of the TMNT franchise. With a compelling story, stunning visuals, and a star-studded cast, this film is poised to breathe new life into the beloved series and captivate audiences around the world.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is all set for its grand launch on August 2, 2023. This new take on the classic TMNT saga will bring a wave of excitement among fans and critics alike. With its promise of thrilling adventures and a nostalgic nod to the original series, the movie is a notable addition to the upcoming cinematic calendar.

