Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem - Meet the cast

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is a highly exciting and anticipated superhero computer-animated movie that is all set to make its arrival in theaters in the United States on August 2, 2023. Seth Rogen, Jeff Rowe, Evan Goldberg, Benji Samit and Dan Hernandez have acted as screenplay writers for the animated film, while Rowe has served as the director.

The official synopsis for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, given by Paramount Pictures, reads as follows:

"In Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, after years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts. Their new friend April O’Neil helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them."

The highly promising lead voice cast list for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem entails Shamon Brown Jr. as Michelangelo, Micah Abbey as Donatello, Brady Noon as Raphael, and Nicolas Cantu as Leonardo, among others.

From Micah Abbey to Nicolas Cantu, the lead cast of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem explored

1) Micah Abbey as Donatello

Young actor Micah Abbey is all set to give voice to the lead character Donatello in the upcoming superhero animated movie Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.

Before landing the role of Donatello, Abbey was a part of a few other well-known TV series. He has played the role of Codey Voxel in Meet the Voxels, Liam in Action Nat and the Cat, Zachary in Bunk'd, Frankie Baner in Grey's Anatomy, and Leaf in Cousins for Life.

2) Shamon Brown Jr. as Michelangelo

Born and raised in Chicago, Illinois, the highly promising young actor Shamon Brown Jr. will be seen portraying one of the lead voice characters in the upcoming animated film.

The actor is best known for his portrayal of the pivotal character Stanley 'Papa' Jackson in the popular TV series The Chi from 2018 to 2022. He was featured in a total of 46 episodes in the series. Shamon Brown Jr. has also been a part of the 2016 Untitled Lena Waithe Project.

3) Nicolas Cantu as Leonardo

Born in Austin, Texas, Nicolas Cantu is all set to voice Leonardo in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.

The actor is best known for playing the role of Hark in The Fablemans, Elton Ortiz in The Walking Dead: World Beyond, Dak (voice) in Dragons: Rescue Riders, and Prince James (voice) in Sofia the First.

Nicolas Cantu has also been a part of several other noteworthy movies and TV shows, entailing Sydney to Max, Future-Worm!, The Good Place, The Unicorn, Puppy Dog Pals, Kid Cosmic, The Rookie, Family Guy, The Impossible Joy, DuckTales and more.

4) Brady Noon as Raphael

Born in Forked River, New Jersey, Brady Noon will give voice to one of the most pivotal roles, Raphael, in the upcoming animated movie. The talented young actor is best known for his portrayal of the character Evan Morrow in the TV series The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers.

Apart from that, Brady Noon has also been a part of a few other well-known movies and TV series, including Good Boys, Crater, Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Marry Me, Boardwalk Empire and Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules.

Other lead voice cast members for the movie include:

Ayo Edebiri as April O'Neil

Hannibal Buress as Genghis Frog

Jackie Chan as Splinter

Seth Rogen as Bebop

Paul Rudd as Mondo Gecko

Rose Byrne as Leatherhead

Ice Cube as Superfly

Maya Rudolph as Cynthia Utrom

Natasia Demetriou as Wingnut

John Cena as Rocksteady

Post Malone as Ray Fillet

Giancarlo Esposito as Baxter Stockman

