John Cena confirmed for a huge project outside WWE

John Cena has truly transcended as one of Hollywood's mainstays after an eventful career in WWE, where he managed to become a 16-time Champ.

The Cenation Leader has been away from wrestling for the last few years and is focusing on his acting career. Cena has been part of several blockbuster projects such as Bumblebee, Suicide Squad, Fast and the Furious franchise, and even got his own series, Peacemaker.

While Cena is busy making it big in Hollywood, another announcement greeted fans this week. It was revealed that John Cena will be part of the new upcoming CGI-animated Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem movie.

Executive producer Seth Rogen announced on Twitter that the Peacemaker star will lend his voice for Shredder's mutated rhino henchman Rocksteady. It is interesting to note that Sheamus earlier played the same character in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows.

Rocksteady's cohort Bebop will be voiced by Rogen himself. The movie has a star-studded cast, all playing key roles. Here's a list of the voice cast announced till now:

Micah Abbey as Donatello

Shamon Brown Jr. as Michelangelo

Hannibal Buress as Genghis Frog

Rose Byrne as Leatherhead

Nicolas Cantu as Leonardo

John Cena as Rocksteady

Jackie Chan as Splinter

Ice Cube as Superfly

Natasia Demetriou as Wingnut

Ayo Edebiri as April O'Neil

Giancarlo Esposito as Baxter Stockman

Post Malone as Ray Fillet

Brady Noon as Raphael

Seth Rogen as Bebop

Paul Rudd as Mondo Gecko

Maya Rudolph as Cynthia Utrom

The movie is scheduled for release on August 4, 2023.

John Cena will be on RAW this Monday Night

The March 6 edition of Monday Night RAW will emanate from the TD Garden in Boston, MA. With WrestleMania just around the corner, the show is stacked with top talent from both brands featuring on the match card.

A major highlight of the episode will be the return of John Cena. Mr. Hustle Loyalty and Respect will be in front of his hometown crowd and could be dropping hints on his plans for WrestleMania 39.

