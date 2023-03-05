John Cena confirmed for a huge project outside WWE

John Cena has truly transcended as one of Hollywood's mainstays after an eventful career in WWE, where he managed to become a 16-time Champ.
The Cenation Leader has been away from wrestling for the last few years and is focusing on his acting career. Cena has been part of several blockbuster projects such as Bumblebee, Suicide Squad, Fast and the Furious franchise, and even got his own series, Peacemaker.
While Cena is busy making it big in Hollywood, another announcement greeted fans this week. It was revealed that John Cena will be part of the new upcoming CGI-animated Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem movie.
Executive producer Seth Rogen announced on Twitter that the Peacemaker star will lend his voice for Shredder's mutated rhino henchman Rocksteady. It is interesting to note that Sheamus earlier played the same character in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows.
Rocksteady's cohort Bebop will be voiced by Rogen himself. The movie has a star-studded cast, all playing key roles. Here's a list of the voice cast announced till now:
- Micah Abbey as Donatello
- Shamon Brown Jr. as Michelangelo
- Hannibal Buress as Genghis Frog
- Rose Byrne as Leatherhead
- Nicolas Cantu as Leonardo
- John Cena as Rocksteady
- Jackie Chan as Splinter
- Ice Cube as Superfly
- Natasia Demetriou as Wingnut
- Ayo Edebiri as April O'Neil
- Giancarlo Esposito as Baxter Stockman
- Post Malone as Ray Fillet
- Brady Noon as Raphael
- Seth Rogen as Bebop
- Paul Rudd as Mondo Gecko
- Maya Rudolph as Cynthia Utrom
The movie is scheduled for release on August 4, 2023.
John Cena will be on RAW this Monday Night
The March 6 edition of Monday Night RAW will emanate from the TD Garden in Boston, MA. With WrestleMania just around the corner, the show is stacked with top talent from both brands featuring on the match card.
A major highlight of the episode will be the return of John Cena. Mr. Hustle Loyalty and Respect will be in front of his hometown crowd and could be dropping hints on his plans for WrestleMania 39.
