Spoiler for John Cena's WrestleMania 39 status

John Cena is set to make his grand return to WWE next week over on Monday Night RAW in his hometown of Boston, Massachusetts. The show is set to be a complete sellout and there's been a lot of chatter regarding the Cenation Leader appearing at this year's WrestleMania, where he's rumored to have a match lined up.

John Cena has been keeping busy as of late and has been spotted on multiple movie sets sporting an entirely different look. This has led fans to wonder if we might be able to witness the former WWE Champion having a match or not due to scheduling conflicts. However, it seems WWE may have already spoiled his status for the Showcase of the Immortals with a new poster for WrestleMania 39.

The new poster for this year's Hollywood-themed WrestleMania features a plethora of stars, with Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns pictured as the main attraction. But you can also spot John Cena thrown in the mix in the middle of several superstars who all seem to be locked in for a match at WrestleMania 39.

You can see the official poster for WrestleMania 39 below:

There have been a lot of teases getting thrown around from the current US Champion, Austin Theory, for a potential match. The 25-year-old star has hinted that he's got something special planned for Cena to welcome him at Monday Night RAW next week.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo shared his honest thoughts on John Cena taking on Austin Theory for the first time in a match at WrestleMania 39.

Theory appeared on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW for a brief interview segment with Cathy Kelly. The current United States Champion was shocked at how dismissive fans have been of his reign. He bragged about his win at the Elimination Chamber premium live event and stated that he has 'special' plans for Cena next week.

Speaking over on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo stated that there needs to be more momentum heading into their rumored showdown on the Grandest Stage of Them All. He also called out that there are only four shows left until Mania and the US Champion was barely featured this week.

"Bro, keep in mind, we're 33 days away. Think of the matches that were on the card tonight. You're 33 days away which means four RAW shows. Evidently you're going with Austin Theory and John Cena. Austin Theory was on vacation tonight? It's not important to put him on this show? There's four shows left bro. You're gonna build this guy for Cena and here's how you build him. Don't put him on the show." [10:00 - 10:35]

