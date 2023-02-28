"On vacation tonight?" - Wrestling veteran shares his opinion on John Cena's rumored opponent for WrestleMania 39 (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo feels Austin Theory needs more momentum if he is to face John Cena at WrestleMania 39.

Theory showed up on RAW for a brief interview segment with Cathy Kelley. He was shocked that people were not talking about his achievements and title reign more often. The United States Champion gloated over his big wins at Elimination Chamber and last week's RAW against Edge. He also mentioned looking forward to Cena's return next week.

Russo was on the Legion of RAW show this week, discussing the build to WrestleMania 39. He pointed out that WWE could be booking Austin Theory vs. John Cena for the big event, but the champion barely showed up on this week's RAW. The former writer felt that Theory needed more momentum heading into a potential match with The Cenation Leader.

"Bro, keep in mind, we're 33 days away. Think of the matches that were on the card tonight. You're 33 days away which means four RAW shows. Evidently you're going with Austin Theory and John Cena. Austin Theory was on vacation tonight? It's not important to put him on this show? There's four shows left bro. You're gonna build this guy for Cena and here's how you build him. Don't put him on the show." [10:00 - 10:35]

John Cena will be on Monday Night RAW next week

Monday Night RAW next week will emanate from John Cena's home state of Massachusetts, with the 16-time champion being advertised for the show.

The Cenation Leader was last seen on WWE TV in December when he teamed up with Kevin Owens to take on Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn on the final SmackDown of 2022.

With WrestleMania just around the corner, it will be interesting to see what Cena has to share with the WWE Universe and whether he comes face-to-face with Theory.

