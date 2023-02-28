Watch: John Cena appears in a unique look with long blonde hair and a goatee ahead of WWE return

A record 16-time world champion in WWE, John Cena has transitioned into a successful acting career. The trailer of his upcoming comedy series "Die Hart 2: Die Harter" was recently released, and the WWE Superstar could be seen in a completely unique look in it.

Kevin Hart's "Die Hart 2: Die Harter" will be available for streaming on The Roku Channel on March 31. This will be the extension of the 10-episode series Die Hart, which aired in 2020 and will feature an impressive cast including Kevin Hart, John Cena, Nathalie Emmanuel, Ben Schwartz, and others.

John Cena shared the trailer of the same on his Twitter with a heartfelt message to his co-stars. While the trailer looks exciting, fans were caught by surprise by Cena's unique look.

Here's a clear image of the 16-time world champion in his unique look with a long blonde wig and a goatee.

Are you even able to recognize him?

John Cena is set to make his grand WWE return next week

The Leader of Cenation might no longer be a full-time WWE Superstar, but WWE remains to be his home. While he used to receive a very mixed reaction from the fans earlier, his recent returns have proven how much the WWE Universe loves him and misses him.

As announced a few days ago, John Cena is set to make his WWE return next week on Monday Night RAW in Boston, Massachusetts. While there is no confirmation yet on what the plans are for him, the most popular speculation is a segment with United States Champion Austin Theory, leading into a WrestleMania 39 match between the two.

Austin Theory has been teasing a feud with Cena for quite some time now, and reports have suggested that this match could take place at WrestleMania this year. During a backstage interview last week on RAW, Theory had the following to say about Cena's return.

"The headlines now, oh, they certainly read that Austin Theory is the now and the forever of WWE. And that little John Cena thing, you know, two weeks away Monday Night RAW John Cena, I can't wait for that. Because I can't wait to bring him home and give him a warm, warm welcome to Monday Night RAW. You know why? Cause things are a little different around now, now now, the now, remember that. No more questions," said Austin Theory.

Austin Theory recently defended his United States Championship against five other stars inside the Elimination Chamber successfully, although with some outside help. Last week on RAW, he defended his title against WWE Hall of Famer Edge and managed to come out victorious after Finn Balor's interference.

