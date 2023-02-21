"Little" John Cena will receive a warm welcome upon WWE return, promises top heel

Legendary WWE Superstar John Cena is set to return on RAW in two weeks, and a top champion has made special plans to welcome the 16-time world champion.

Cena last appeared on WWE television on SmackDown's final episode of 2022. He joined forces with Kevin Owens to take on Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn in a tag team match.

KO and Cena emerged victorious, allowing the latter to continue his incredible streak of competing in a WWE match every year since making his debut for the company.

Austin Theory recently spoke about Cena's comeback and expressed his frustrations over the legendary superstar stealing the limelight from a top champion like himself.

He referred to the 16-time world champion as "Little John Cena" in a backstage interview. Theory added that he plans to extend a 'warm welcome' to Cena when he returns on RAW in two weeks. He was quoted as saying:

"The headlines now, oh, they certainly read that Austin Theory is the now and the forever of WWE. And that little John Cena thing, you know, two weeks away Monday Night RAW John Cena, I can't wait for that. Because I can't wait to bring him home and give him a warm, warm welcome to Monday Night RAW. You know why? Cause things are a little different around now, now now, the now, remember that. No more questions." [1:35 - 2:05]

Theory successfully retained his United States Championship in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match after Logan Paul's interference cost Seth Rollins his potential title win.

This week on RAW, Theory put his title on the line against Edge. The Rated-R Superstar almost had the champion beat, but a timely interference from Finn Balor allowed Theory to retain his gold.

John Cena is rumored to compete in a title match at WrestleMania 39

Theory has been taking shots at Cena for a long time, dating back to when he first started drawing comparisons to the legendary superstar during the Vince McMahon era.

He recently amped up his taunts at Cena by often saying, "The Champ is here" on RAW. Austin Theory also mocked the legendary superstar during the Elimination Chamber post-show press conference.

It is rumored that John Cena will kickstart a title feud with Theory upon his return on RAW. The two are expected to lock horns for the United States Championship at WrestleMania Hollywood.

