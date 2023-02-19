Huge divide in WWE Universe as Austin Theory wins Elimination Chamber Match and teases WrestleMania feud with 45-year-old legend

This year's Men's Elimination Chamber Match saw Austin Theory successfully defend his United States Championship against top RAW Superstars.

The match featured challengers Seth Rollins, Bronson Reed, Montez Ford, Damian Priest, and Johnny Gargano. The six superstars delivered an intense bout that saw each one enjoying a moment of glory inside the Elimination Chamber.

The match's closing moments saw Austin Theory and Seth Rollins as the last remaining contenders. However, Logan Paul made a surprise interference in the contest when the gates were opened for the medical staff to assist an injured Montez Ford on his way out.

He hit The Architect with a Buckshot Lariat and followed it up with a Stomp. Austin Theory capitalized on the moment and delivered an A-Town Down to seal his victory.

WWE fans were divided in their opinion towards Austin Theory's win. While several praised his transformation since his last match inside the steel structure, others demanded Montez Ford receive a push. However, almost everyone was excited as Theory teased a potential feud with John Cena on the Road to WrestleMania.

Below is how the WWE Universe reacted to Austin Theory's big win at Elimination Chamber 2023:

The last time Austin Theory competed in an Elimination Chamber, Brock Lesnar subjected him to a brutal F5 off the top of the pod. A year later, Theory successfully retained his championship inside the hellacious structure.

Austin Theory issues an open challenge after Elimination Chamber

After retaining his gold at the recently concluded premium live event, Austin Theory issued an open challenge. Edge answered the challenge during the post-show press conference, and the two superstars are seemingly set to lock horns for the title on RAW.

The Rated-R Superstar teamed up with his wife and WWE legend Beth Phoenix to take on Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley in a mixed tag team match. The Hall of Famer emerged victorious and seemingly got the last laugh over The Judgment Day.

However, it will be interesting to see if the Finn Balor-led faction will come after Edge again on RAW, especially during his title match.

