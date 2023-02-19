WWE Superstar Austin Theory won the Men's Elimination Chamber match and defended his United States Championship, but it was former tag team champion Montez Ford who stole the show. The Street Profits member executed an insane spot during the contest.

Theory put his title on the line in an intense match against Seth Rollins, Bronson Reed, Johnny Gargano, Damian Priest, and Montez Ford. The six superstars battled it out in an epic match, but Ford was unanimously hailed as the MVP of the bout.

At one point, the Street Profits member made his way to the top of the unforgiving steel structure and cautiously balanced himself underneath the steel structure's roof. He then waited for everyone to gather under him before letting go of the cage.

Ford hit everyone inside the Chamber with a Splash, falling from a considerable height. The jaw-dropping spot forced the WWE fans to rise to their feet and shout "Holy S**t" in unison, quickly followed by the "This is awesome" chants.

Later in the contest, Austin Theory eliminated Montez Ford, but the latter seemingly sustained an injury.

The spot was executed by John Morrison during the 2011 Elimination Chamber match. The daredevil move was also pulled off by Kalisto during the 2015 bout.

Logan Paul interfered in the Elimination Chamber match

When Montez Ford received help from WWE medical officials, carrying him out of the ring, it left the door open long enough for Logan Paul to pull off a surprise interference.

The social media star entered the Chamber and attacked Seth Rollins. This allowed Austin Theory to recover and hit The Architect with A-Town Down to seal his victory.

WWE fans had high hopes for Montez Ford ahead of the Men's Elimination Chamber match. Although he didn't win the epic six-man bout inside the monstrous steel structure, Ford created one of the best spots of the night.

Meanwhile, Paul's attack means that he will likely go up against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 39. The Visionary has taken multiple shots at Logan Paul since being eliminated by The Maverick during the Royal Rumble match last month.

Do you think Montez Ford should have won the Elimination Chamber match? Let us know in the comments down below.

