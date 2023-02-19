The Men's Elimination Chamber Match for the United States Championship saw Logan Paul make a surprise appearance and attack Seth Rollins. Fans on Twitter erupted over the social media star interrupting the match to hand Austin Theory the win.

Austin Theory put his title on the line in an epic battle against Seth Rollins, Johnny Gargano, Bronson Reed, Montez Ford, and Damian Priest inside the unforgiving steel structure.

Rollins and Theory were the last two remaining superstars inside the ring at the end of the match. Montez Ford seemingly sustained an injury during his elimination, and WWE medical personnel rushed to get him out of the structure.

This allowed Logan Paul to enter the monstrous steel structure and attack Rollins with a Buckshot Lariat. He followed it with a Stomp before shutting the Elimination Chamber's door. Theory took advantage of the situation and used A-Town Down to successfully retain his gold at the show.

WWE fans were furious to see Logan Paul cost Seth Rollins his title win and braced themselves for a WrestleMania feud between the two superstars.

Below are some of the best reactions to Logan Paul's antics at Elimination Chamber:

Seth Rollins has been openly dissing Logan Paul since the latter eliminated The Architect in the Royal Rumble match. The Visionary believes that Paul only uses WWE to gain more popularity, labeling the act disrespectful.

It will be interesting to see how he responds to Logan Paul's attack with all eyes set on WrestleMania Hollywood.

