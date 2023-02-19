Create

"Ruined the vibes" - Logan Paul leaves WWE fans fuming after attacking Seth Rollins at Elimination Chamber 2023

By Shruti Sadbhav
Modified Feb 19, 2023 11:38 IST
Logan Paul attacked Seth Rollins at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023
Logan Paul attacked Seth Rollins at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023

The Men's Elimination Chamber Match for the United States Championship saw Logan Paul make a surprise appearance and attack Seth Rollins. Fans on Twitter erupted over the social media star interrupting the match to hand Austin Theory the win.

Austin Theory put his title on the line in an epic battle against Seth Rollins, Johnny Gargano, Bronson Reed, Montez Ford, and Damian Priest inside the unforgiving steel structure.

Rollins and Theory were the last two remaining superstars inside the ring at the end of the match. Montez Ford seemingly sustained an injury during his elimination, and WWE medical personnel rushed to get him out of the structure.

This allowed Logan Paul to enter the monstrous steel structure and attack Rollins with a Buckshot Lariat. He followed it with a Stomp before shutting the Elimination Chamber's door. Theory took advantage of the situation and used A-Town Down to successfully retain his gold at the show.

WWE fans were furious to see Logan Paul cost Seth Rollins his title win and braced themselves for a WrestleMania feud between the two superstars.

Below are some of the best reactions to Logan Paul's antics at Elimination Chamber:

@WWE https://t.co/gYeF3IqJvh
Logan Paul??? https://t.co/4zaE6vxsXo
Stomp from Logan Paul to Seth Rollins. my goodness #WWEChamberhttps://t.co/wqP4984cun
Montez Ford really just worked all of us thinking he was injured just so LOGAN PAUL could break into the chamber to attack Seth 💀😭👨🏼‍🦯 #WWEChamber https://t.co/TjSPCydTJ7
Logan Paul…. https://t.co/acwLpOeOQB
@WWE @LoganPaul @WWERollins Logan Paul rn https://t.co/Mge7G6fI0l
#WWEChamber Logan Paul is smooth as butter! https://t.co/zMRHipF283
@WWE @LoganPaul @WWERollins Ruined the vibes man https://t.co/zDJLDJqFyC
This is how i felt when Logan Paul ruin a good match #WWEChamber https://t.co/2gP5pExu6R
@WWE @LoganPaul @WWERollins https://t.co/EQqNxnNBx5

Seth Rollins has been openly dissing Logan Paul since the latter eliminated The Architect in the Royal Rumble match. The Visionary believes that Paul only uses WWE to gain more popularity, labeling the act disrespectful.

It will be interesting to see how he responds to Logan Paul's attack with all eyes set on WrestleMania Hollywood.

Will a major betrayal take place at WWE Elimination Chamber? Details here.

