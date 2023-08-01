Minecraft x Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles DLC revealed

Minecraft has announced its latest collaboration. The hit sandbox game from Mojang is partnering with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. The popular cartoon has just released its latest film in theaters, and the game is perfectly capitalizing on that by releasing a new crossover. This is sure to captivate fans and be a bestseller.

This game may not feature collaborations with the likes of Fortnite and other popular titles, but it is no stranger to working with companies. Here's what we know about the upcoming crossover.

Minecraft TMNT crossover officially announced

Mojang and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are officially crossing over. Like previous collaborations of this nature, it will have custom maps, skins, and so much more.

The trailer showcases special music with skins in custom maps. There appear to be video game-esque levels where the turtle skins can progress and defeat enemies as they climb.

The trailer is only a minute long but gives an excellent look at what the crossover will entail.

Play as any of the four @TMNT to take down gnarly enemies and save New York from Shredder. Don’t forget to head to the Dressing Room for a free Turtle t-shirt! twitter.com/i/web/status/1… pic.twitter.com/oYAYTZpIbg Cowabunga! The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have arrived in a new radical DLC.Play as any of the four @TMNT to take down gnarly enemies and save New York from Shredder. Don’t forget to head to the Dressing Room for a free Turtle t-shirt! aka.ms/TMNT-Minecraft

The Minecraft team wrote:

"COWABUNGA, party people! Everyone’s favorite team of lean, green ninja hero brothers is out of the sewers and heading straight into Minecraft with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles DLC*. Prep the party by ordering a bazillion pizzas with extra pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, sausage, green peppers, black olives (but NO anchovies), because we’re in for a shell of a time!"

Gamers can suit up as their favorite Ninja Turtle in 57Digital’s celebration of the 1987 cartoon. They'll get skins for Leo, Raph, Mikey, or Donnie, and they can take on the Shredder and his evil Foot Clan across New York City. This includes six iconic locations, such as downtown NY and the sewers, all the way to the Channel 6 building and Dimension X.

The crossover (Image via Minecraft on YouTube)

The entire DLC pack is currently available on the Minecraft Marketplace. It is available for 1340 Minecoins, so head there and participate in the latest collaboration.