Minecraft player creates enormous snowy mountain base

Minecraft players build impressive things often. With everyone playing the game daily, awesome builds are always accomplished. Every once in a while, something special pops up. The subreddit is a common location for these to show up. In a recent example, one Redditor shared their excellent build that has impressed the community thoroughly.

It's a snowy base that makes use of the mountain it resides on. Check out the stunning result below.

Minecraft Redditor blows community away with impressive mountain build

The post here showcases excellent building skills. It's difficult to build something of this nature, but to do it in this fashion is even more impressive.

Making a base that utilizes and flows with the terrain is difficult. Rarely does the lay of the land lend itself to a build, so players often have to find other locations or start terraforming.

There's no telling whether or not this player terraformed, but it certainly appears as if they didn't. The build looks like the Minecraft gamer found a mountain and built their base in and around it.

The Redditor built their base on a mountainside (Image via Mojang)

The build flows in and out of the mountain, with one level going into the side of the hill and another coming out from the top. It's an excellent build and a really great use of the terrain.

The community seems to agree with that statement. It's received quite a lot of love and a lot of positive comments. One player couldn't help but notice the similarities to one of Christopher Nolan's films, Inception. That's high praise.

Another commenter mentioned that it looks like a Russian prison. In any movie or television show, the foreign prison the characters have to go to almost always looks exactly like the above build.

In fact, one commenter mentioned that it looks so much like a recent prison that showed up in a movie. 2023's The Flash had a setting eerily similar to this build.

Another Minecraft player said it was reminiscent of Star Wars, which is another very high compliment.

Something nefarious could easily be happening in this build, as one gamer stated. The build has a certain quality that definitely makes it look dangerous. Perhaps that was the intention.

One gamer said that this post and this type of build is something that perfectly lends itself to Minecraft. The style, the aesthetic, the building blocks, and everything is brutal, but it looks right at home in the game.

Thus far, the community is thrilled with this work of art. They've given the post almost eight thousand upvotes in just one day at the time of writing.