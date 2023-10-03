Minecraft Mob Vote 2023 first candidate revealed: Crabs

Minecraft Live 2023 is less than two weeks away, and like every year, there will be a vote. This year, players will be participating in another mob vote, marking the third consecutive one. As promised earlier, Mojang has finally begun revealing the candidates for the same.

Mob Vote 2023 will feature three adorable animal-type mobs, as announced by Jens Bergensten, one of the senior developers behind Minecraft, during the game's Chinese Developer Conference Live. The first candidate for Mob Vote 2023 is the crab, and it already appears to be quite useful.

Let's discuss crabs and their uses to help players decide whether they should vote for it in Minecraft Mob Vote 2023.

Minecraft Mob Vote 2023 First Candidate: Crabs!

Crabs are the first candidate for Mob Vote 2023, starting on October 13, 2023. These mobs are designed to assist builders. Each crab possesses a giant claw, which you can acquire in some unannounced way.

Hopefully, you won't have to put these adorable mobs through trouble to obtain crab claws.

Each crab has one giant claw (Image via Mojang)

Crab claws are a new item set to be introduced in the Minecraft 1.21 update, but only if the crab wins Mob Vote 2023. Crab claws will serve as a utility tool for builders. Using this item, you will be able to place blocks even further away without the need to move.

Players who have previously avoided constructing large structures or adding intricate decorations due to the tediousness involved will certainly appreciate having crab claws in their arsenal of building tools.

Now, you might be wondering where these creatures will spawn. Mojang has already disclosed that crabs will be found in mangrove swamp biomes. You will be able to spot crabs hiding among vines and mud blocks in swamps.

This will provide yet another reason to explore the marshy swamplands introduced in The Wild Update of 2022.

How to vote for the crab in Mob Vote 2023

Mob Vote 2023 will commence at 1 pm EDT on October 13 and will continue until the same time on October 15. Results will be announced during the livestream on October 15. Players have three options for participating and casting their votes:

The official Launcher minecraft.net The event server available on Bedrock Edition

All those with access to their accounts can vote for their favorite mob. Over the next couple of days, Mojang will reveal two more mobs for Mob Vote 2023. It is recommended that you check out all three mob candidates before deciding which one to vote for.