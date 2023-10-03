Minecraft Mob Vote 2023 candidates to be revealed in next three days 

Minecraft Live 2023 is quickly approaching. Mojang had previously confirmed that the contestants in the presentation's Mob Vote would be unveiled in the first week of October. Now, in a follow-up video, the studio's developers have confirmed that all three Mob Vote contenders for 2023 will be revealed to the fanbase from October 3 to October 5, likely with their own introductory videos.

The announcement was made across multiple social media platforms, with a video featuring Agnes Larsson, Jens Bergensten, and Vu Bui setting sail to find new Minecraft mobs. This was followed by the date of the Live 2023 broadcast on October 15, 2023.

According to Jens Bergensten at a previous Minecraft panel, the three candidates will be "cute animals."

Speculation is rife about Minecraft Live 2023's Mob Vote contestants

Like previous years, it's highly likely that Minecraft's Mob Vote contestants for 2023 will have their announcement videos rolled out one at a time. This will give players several days in advance to decide which mob they want to vote for ahead of the October 15 deadline, right before Minecraft Live 2023 begins and the winner is announced.

As far as the contestants themselves are concerned, the main speculation among fans is that ducks will be one of three mobs announced for the vote. Ducks were mentioned by Vu Bui during Mojang's monthly news video surrounding the game, which didn't raise many fans' attention at the time but now makes more sense, considering recent comments by Jens Bergensten.

Whatever the case might be, fans won't have to wait long now for announcements to come forward. Players may want to keep an eye on Mojang's official social media channels as early as October 3 because the first Mob Vote contestant video should arrive very shortly.

Over the last few years, the Mob Vote winners have arrived in the form of creatures like the sniffer, the allay, and the glow squid. A "cute" animal, as Bergensten put it, would certainly be a welcome addition to the game's roster. However, fans will be the final voice on which critter makes its way into the upcoming 1.21 update.

It should be noted that the Mob Vote window will take place from 1:00 pm EDT on October 13 and carry on until 1:15 pm EDT on October 15, 2023. The vote can be cast via Minecraft.net, the game's official launcher, or in the Live event's Bedrock Edition server. Fans can only cast their vote once.

Additionally, due to the differences in time zones when it comes to where a player is tuning in, Mojang has provided a helpful link that will give the accurate time frame that players have to cast their votes before the deadline. The same can be said for the airdate of Live 2023 itself, which will begin on October 15 at 1:00 pm EDT or equivalent.