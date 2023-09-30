Minecraft players suspect ducks to be a mob candidate for Mob Vote 2023

A number of Minecraft players believe that ducks may be one of the candidates for the Mob Vote 2023. The announcement of all three mobs, which have been described as "cute animals" according to lead designer Jens Bergensten, is steadily approaching. After they are named in the first week of October, the mobs will compete against each other for votes from the community.

There are several reasons why the game's fans think ducks will be the first candidate. Firstly, when Mojang released its latest monthly video talking about the upcoming live event and other news, viewers noticed a major theme related to ducks.

Secondly, Bergensten's description of the candidates as "cute animals" at the Chinese Developer Conference Live on September 27, 2023, has further fueled speculations.

Social media is filled with theories about ducks being the first Mob Vote candidate for Minecraft Live 2023. Here are some posts about it from X (formerly Twitter):

Players will know whether Mojang is actually introducing ducks as a Mob Vote candidate in the first week of October.

When and how to vote for Minecraft Live 2023 Mob Vote

Minecraft players must know when and how to vote in the 2023 Mob Vote, regardless of whether it is a duck or any other animal.

In its official post concerning Live 2023, Mojang stated that the Mob Vote will start at 1 pm EDT on October 13, 2023, and close at 1:15 pm EDT on October 15, 2023. Players will have more than two days (exactly 48 hours and 15 minutes) to choose their favorite mob and vote for them.

Mojang has gradually shifted from hosting the Mob Vote on X (formerly Twitter) to their official game launcher, website, and Bedrock Edition. Now, players can vote on these three platforms, with Bedrock Edition being the most fun due to its special server.