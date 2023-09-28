When is Minecraft Live 2023?

Minecraft Live is an annual event held by Microsoft and Mojang Studios to give fans of the franchise heaps of news about what's to come in the following year. Here in 2023, there will likely be plenty of information on the upcoming 1.21 update. It doesn't end there, as the yearly live event also hosts a Mob Vote where players can decide the next in-game mob arriving in an upcoming major update.

Minecraft Live doesn't just address the titular sandbox game either, as Mojang often provides updates about upcoming content for spin-off titles like Dungeons/Legends.

But when will Live 2023 take place? The good news is that fans won't have to wait long for this development-packed event.

Breaking down the broadcast date and times for Minecraft Live 2023

Minecraft Live will be broadcast across multiple Mojang sites and social media channels (Image via Mojang)

According to a recent blog post by Mojang employee Sophie Austin, Minecraft Live 2023 will be conducted on October 15, 2023. The event can be watched via the game's official YouTube channel, as well as the game's main website. Moreover, the Mob Vote window will take place from October 13-15, 2023, giving fans plenty of time to select their favorite creature.

However, the airdate and time vary depending on the players' region. Due to time zones, some may need to join the broadcast in the morning or the evening. Therefore, it's worth taking a look at when Minecraft Live will air based on a player's time zone.

Live 2023's air date and time by time zone

US Pacific Time - 10 am

- 10 am US Mountain Time - 11 am

- 11 am US Central Time - 12 pm

- 12 pm US Eastern Time - 1 pm

- 1 pm Brazil Time - 2 pm

- 2 pm British Summer Time - 6 pm

- 6 pm Central European Summer Time - 7 pm

- 7 pm Moscow Standard Time - 8 pm

- 8 pm United Arab Emirates - 9 pm

- 9 pm Chinese Standard Time - October 16, 1 am

- October 16, 1 am Japanese Standard Time - October 16, 2 am

- October 16, 2 am Australian Eastern Standard Time - October 16, 4 am

- October 16, 4 am New Zealand Daylight Time - October 16, 6 am

After knowing their time zone and airdate, fans may want to make plans in advance to catch the event live. However, the entire stream will be available to watch on the game's official YouTube channel after the broadcast concludes.

It should also be noted that the deadline for the Mob Vote will take place at 1:15 pm EDT on October 15, giving players over 48 hours to make their decision. They can vote on Minecraft.net, via the game's official launcher, or the official Bedrock Edition server. Mojang has also provided a time zone calculator for fans depending on their location.

Hopefully, fans will receive plenty of new details about the upcoming Minecraft 1.21 update alongside a plethora of additional content once the event goes live. The only way to find out is by checking it out for themselves.