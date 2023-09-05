When to expect Minecraft Live 2023?

Minecraft Live is an online convention held by Mojang every year, where fans can get acquainted with new updates, content creators, and much more. It is a highly anticipated event, creating a buzz of excitement among the players. This event updates players with various new content that might be added to the game, ranging from new mobs and biomes to structures and mechanics.

Last year's livestream included the announcement of Minecraft Legends and information regarding the 1.20 update. However, this year, no such news has been announced yet.

Minecraft Live 2023: When and what to expect

Considering the previous years, players can expect a trailer regarding the Minecraft Live update to drop in the first week of September. The update will provide players with the exact date for the live event.

Following this trailer, one can generally expect the livestream to occur in October. The trailer concerning the event will be available on YouTube, and all the information regarding the updates will be posted on their official website, Minecraft.net.

This year, Mojang has held back any sneak peeks in the Java edition snapshots regarding what the next update could look like. Even the players of the Bedrock edition are devoid of any updates. So, one can speculate that Mojang might reveal them in their live event.

Expand Tweet

One of the developers, @kingbdogz, posted on Twitter suggesting that a new update was underway, and they could not wait to reveal it to the community. This cryptic message has created a buzz in the community and left us wanting for more.

Before the live event, Mojang generally holds an annual Mob Voting event. Here, the players get a chance to vote for a new mob they would like to see in-game. This process is quite easy and straightforward. Mojang will present three mobs that players have to choose from; the entity with the maximum votes will be added to the game in the future. This event took place last year in the first week of October. Hence, one can expect the same this year.

People can watch Minecraft Live on various platforms. The event can be accessed from the Minecraft Launcher; players can also watch the live-stream event on their official Facebook, YouTube, or Twitch channels. The Bedrock edition players can also join the event’s game server, where they get to experience the new content. Gamers who might miss the event can watch the whole stream archive on the game's official site.

Currently, there isn’t much information regarding when and what to expect from the upcoming event. There are many speculations going around on social media platforms. Only time will tell how true these will end up being. Hopefully, the trailer will provide insights regarding the approaching Minecraft Live event.