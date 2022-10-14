Minecraft Live 2022 mob vote: When and how to cast your vote

As Minecraft Live gets closer, Mojang is gearing up to promote their upcoming show in full force. One of the event's highlights is the new mob vote competition held right before the live show. This is where players can vote amongst the three new mobs introduced by Mojang. The mob gets the most votes and adds to the game with the next update.

Mojang has gradually shifted the mob vote from Twitter to their official platforms like their website, launcher, and even Bedrock Edition of the game itself. This brings fans closer to the game and enables them to vote uniquely.

Minecraft Live 2022 mob vote window

The mob vote for this year's Minecraft Live will begin today at noon EDT and end tomorrow right before the event commences. This means that players will have 24 hours to vote for their favorite mobs. The wait is nearly over, as the voting system will soon be open to all.

As mentioned on Mojang's official live event webpage, the mob vote will begin at noon EDT and end right before the main event on October 15.

Vote inside the special carnival map on Bedrock Edition

The Bedrock Edition now shows a new button to enter the special carnival map for voting (Image via Mojang)

A particular server will open on Minecraft Bedrock Edition that players from all over the world will be able to join. Fans can interact with one another and vote for their new favorite mob.

The world will have a carnival-themed map, and you can expect loads of decorations related to new features and mobs. It will also be filled with several mini-games and areas to explore.

Once you update your Minecraft Bedrock Edition game, you will be able to see a special 'Mob Vote' button on the main menu. A tiny Agnes will be next to the button, informing you how long you will have to wait before you can access the map.

Vote on the official launcher

New Minecraft Live tab on the official launcher where players can vote as well (Image via Sportskeeda)

Mojang recently added a new tab to the game's official launcher and client. This is where players can vote for the new mobs in this year's mob vote. The tab briefly explains how the live show covers all the news about upcoming projects and reveals new features that will be added to the game.

Furthermore, they also explain what can be done on this particular tab, i.e., voting for new mobs. At the center of the entire page, there is a vote button present. However, this button cannot be pressed since the voting window will open precisely at noon EDT.

Vote on the official website

Fans can even vote for their favorite mob on Minecraft's official website (Image via Sportskeeda)

The game's official website is also an important place for Mojang, where they release all news articles and features to millions. Hence, this is also one of the places where fans can vote for their favorite mob. When the official website opens, find the 'Minecraft Live' line on the top left corner of the webpage, which will redirect to the official event's page.

