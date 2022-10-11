Minecraft Live 2022 date and time: When and where to watch the annual live event

Minecraft Live is just around the corner, and players cannot wait to see what Mojang has in store.

Minecraft Live is one of the biggest events for the game's developers. Throughout the event, they will reveal all the new projects and updates they have been working on throughout the year.

Tune in to the event of the year for news on Minecraft, Minecraft Dungeons, and Minecraft Legends! ICYMI: Minecraft Live is coming October 15!Tune in to the event of the year for news on Minecraft, Minecraft Dungeons, and Minecraft Legends! redsto.ne/Minecraft-Live… ICYMI: Minecraft Live is coming October 15! 🎉Tune in to the event of the year for news on Minecraft, Minecraft Dungeons, and Minecraft Legends! redsto.ne/Minecraft-Live… https://t.co/XhiGniReWt

Mojang has already revealed the famous mob voting event that will commence 24 hours before the main event. They have introduced all three mob candidates competing against each other.

The company has also announced a time and place where fans can watch the main event.

When will Minecraft Live 2022 commence?

On September 8, 2022, Mojang released a trailer video for Minecraft Live 2022. It was a fun-filled video in which the event's start date and time were revealed.

Minecraft Live 2022 will start on October 15, 2022, at noon EDT. The event usually lasts about two hours, so it will probably end around 2:00 pm EDT. The previous live event in 2021 went on for two hours and 15 minutes.

The first half an hour of the show will have community-driven content, followed by the main show.

Where to watch Minecraft Live 2022

Since this year's live event will be held virtually, players and fans can only watch it virtually. Minecraft Live 2022 will stream on their official website, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitch like the previous year. Mojang usually streams on all platforms to have the most eyeballs on the event.

Apart from official streams, hundreds of famous content creators will also stream the event if they have the rights and permission from Mojang. This is a great way to watch the live event since fans will get live reactions from their favorite content creators on the newest features showcased by Mojang.

When and how to vote for new mobs before Minecraft Live

All three mobs for the new mob vote revealed by Mojang (Image via YouTube/Minecraft)

One of the main highlights before the live event will be the new mob vote. Mojang revealed three new mobs named Sniffer, Rascal, and Tuff Golem. All three of them have different uses and features in the game.

This time, Mojang has shifted the voting system from Twitter to its platforms. Players can participate in mob voting via a particular server on Bedrock Edition, the official launcher, or the official website. The mob vote will open on October 14 at noon EDT and close in 24 hours, just before the main event.

Later on, the winner of the mob vote will be revealed during the main live show.

What to expect from the live show?

Mojang will launch a brand new game sometime in 2023 (Image via Mojang)

For those unaware, the live show will cover all the new updates and features coming to both the games Mojang produces. This will include the following 1.20 update for the main sandbox game and the next update for Dungeons.

They will also reveal more information and features about their upcoming title, Minecraft Legends, which is set to be released next year.

