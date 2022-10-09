How to vote in Minecraft Mob Vote 2022 in Bedrock Edition?

Minecraft Live is coming soon with a new mob voting event featuring three brand-new mobs competing against each other. Mojang has already revealed all three of them in separate videos, briefly describing what they will do in the game. Now comes the wait time, as the voting system will open on October 14 at noon and close after 24 hours, right before the live event.

Minecraft @Minecraft



Rascal

Sniffer

Tuff golem



The Mob Vote begins October 14 at noon EDT and will stay open for 24 hours. Choose wisely! Only one mystery remains: Which mob will you vote for?RascalSnifferTuff golemThe Mob Vote begins October 14 at noon EDT and will stay open for 24 hours. Choose wisely! Only one mystery remains: Which mob will you vote for?◾ Rascal◾ Sniffer◾ Tuff golemThe Mob Vote begins October 14 at noon EDT and will stay open for 24 hours. Choose wisely! https://t.co/e4ZwQqc5a3

This time, Mojang has stepped up and exclusively shifted the mob votes from their Twitter handle to their website, launcher, and Bedrock Edition game. You will need to log in from your Microsoft account to vote successfully. Though the website and launcher voting system will be quite basic, Bedrock Edition will offer a special voting method for the new mobs.

Bedrock Edition's special map for Minecraft Live

This year, Mojang is expanding its live event to be closer to its fanbase. A special server will open on Bedrock Edition, where you and other players from all around the globe will be able to join. This is where you can interact with others and vote for your favorite new mob.

Previously, this particular server was tested during one of the Minecraft Now live streams. It is a brilliant way to play the game and vote for the new mob.

The world will have a carnival-themed map where players can expect loads of decorations related to new features and mobs. It will be filled with several minigames and areas to explore.

According to Mojang, this can be one of the locations on the special Bedrock Edition map (Image via YouTube/Minecraft)

Additionally, recent Mojang videos about the new mobs contain one of the locations that will be on the particular carnival map. The above picture shows one of the areas where Vu, Agnes, and Jeb's characters are present.

How to enter Bedrock Edition special map and vote for new mobs

Information about Bedrock Edition's carnival map by Mojang on their official website (Image via Sportskeeda)

If you have installed the latest Bedrock Edition version, open the game and look for a new button in the bottom-left corner of the main menu screen. This will most likely have 'Minecraft Live' written on it. Once pressed, the game will automatically let you into the special server with the carnival map and voting area.

Once you enter the special carnival map in Bedrock Edition, voting will be pretty straightforward. Head to the main area where all three mobs will be showcased, each with a lever. Pull the lever in front of the mob you want to vote for.

Remember, you will only get one vote, though you can change your mind as often as possible between the 24-hour window and change your vote.

Other than this, no further information has been given about the map. It will surely be a pleasant surprise to see a special map made for the event where you can even vote for the new mobs.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes