How to download Minecraft 1.19.30 update for Bedrock Edition

Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update has already seen multiple revision patches. The latest round of tweaks has just arrived with the 1.19.30 update, which Bedrock Edition players can enjoy right now.

Mojang has made the process of updating Minecraft: Bedrock Edition quite simple and straightforward. However, since this version runs on multiple platforms, including PCs, consoles, and mobile, the method to download the latest update may vary from one device to another.

Fortunately, each process is incredibly simple, and the update will automatically install itself in many cases. Regardless, if players need to manually download it, they can do so in just a few steps.

How to download Minecraft 1.19.30 update on Bedrock platforms

Bedrock Edition is typically accomplished automatically as long as the game has been downloaded. This is due in part to many platforms being set to automatically update the title by default. However, some players may opt to install their patches manually, and doing so comes in many forms, depending on the platform. Despite this, every system possesses a very straightforward method to update the game to the latest version without causing much of a fuss.

Downloading Update 1.19.30 on Each Bedrock Edition Platform

Xbox

Head to the Microsoft Store, which can be found in the console's apps in the download section.

Now, you'll need to scroll to find Minecraft, or you can perform a search for it.

Once on the game's download page, you should be able to download the new update if you already have the game installed.

PlayStation

Much like the Xbox version, you'll need to update Minecraft manually through the use of the storefront if the game application doesn't do so automatically.

Head to the PlayStation Store app on your dashboard.

Then, find Minecraft in the featured games or search for it using the search bar.

Much like the Xbox version, you'll need to open the game's page and press the download button, which should update the title in a few moments.

Nintendo Switch

Head to the Nintendo eShop by selecting it from your Switch dashboard.

Like other consoles, search for Minecraft or find it elsewhere (it's usually quite high in the Best Sellers category).

Download the app update from the eShop.

Furthermore, you can select the game from their dashboard and press the + or - button, then select Software Update from the subsequent menu.

PC

Updating the game on PC or Mac should be a very direct undertaking.

Simply open the game's launcher, which should have been provided when the game was first downloaded.

After a few moments, the download for Bedrock Edition should complete, and players can dive into the game.

Mobile

To update the game on Android and iOS devices, you will want to head to the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store, respectively.

There, find the game's download page.

In place of the standard download button, there should be an update button that you can tap in order to start the update.

Minecraft certainly wasn't always the easiest game to update, but Mojang has gone through great efforts to make the process much simpler than ever before. No matter how players decide to update their title, doing so should happen quite quickly and require little to no effort. For optimal updating, be sure to set the game application to automatically update on whatever platform you find yourself playing on.

