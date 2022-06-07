New Minecraft 1.19 The Wild update for Pocket Edition (PE): Download process, features, and more

The Minecraft 1.19 update is finally going to be released today. After months of patience, gamers now have to wait only a little while to try out all the new features Mojang has in store for them.

An official release time has not yet been announced, but it probably won't be more than a few hours from now. The 1.18 update was released at 1.00 PM EST, so the 1.19 update is expected to follow a similar trajectory.

The release time will most probably be the same for all platforms. Whether players are on Bedrock or Java Edition is irrelevant. When Mojang does finally announce that the update has gone live, it will be universal.

This means that Xbox and PlayStation users will get it at the same time as Nintendo Switch and mobile players. The download process for mobile is a little bit different than other platforms, so here's a guide on how to do it, and more.

How to download Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update for Pocket Edition on Android and iOS devices

Many apps on a mobile device automatically update themselves. This is a feature that most phones, tablets, and others have that most users have enabled. When an update for an app gets released, it will be installed shortly on its own.

However, it's not immediate. There's a decent delay between the release and when the phone detects it and installs it. To avoid this delay, players can look for the update as soon as it's released and update the app. Here's how players can download Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update on Android and iOS devices:

This process differs on iOS and Android, but it is similar. For Android, here are the steps:

Turn on the device. Open the Google Play Store and navigate to the page for Minecraft. As long as the game is currently installed, it should have the option for update rather than install. Click the update button and wait for the app to do so. This will install the latest update, so as long as it's available, players will get 1.19 version out of this. After that is done, gamers can open their newly updated app and try out The Wild Update.

The steps are similar for iOS devices, but do differ in a few ways. Here's how to update to Minecraft version 1.19 for iOS:

Turn on the device. Open the App Store, which should take players to the "Today" page. Click the profile icon in the top right corner of the screen. Scroll down to where the updates are available. If there aren't any, refresh by pulling the page all the way down. Players can then click Update All, but that won't prioritize Minecraft. Scroll down to find Minecraft. Click Update. Wait until it's done before clicking to update the rest of the apps if necessary. Run the game and play the 1.19 version.

Once that's done for either platform, players will have access to all the new features. Regarding features, The Warden will spawn in the Deep Dark, which will also house Ancient Cities.

Ancient City (Image via Mojang)

The new Allay will spawn at Pillager Outposts. Mangrove Swamp biomes will be generated with mud, Mangrove trees, and frogs. Players should keep an eye on official Mojang channels for the announcement regarding the update's release.

