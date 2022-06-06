Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update download: How to download the update on Android, iOS, PS5, Xbox, and more

After Caves & Cliffs Part II, Mojang Studios is ready to release another fascinating Minecraft update. The Wild Update is the next major content update coming to the iconic sandbox title.

Players have been eagerly awaiting the release of the 1.19 update since its announcement back in October 2021, and Mojang recently announced the release date for The Wild Update. On June 7, 2022, it will be released for both Java and Bedrock Edition on all supported platforms.

As soon as the update is released, players will be able to update their game to the latest 1.19 version. Players can find step-by-step guides to updating MC on different platforms below.

Minecraft 1.19 The Wild Update download guide for Android, iOS, PS5, Xbox, and more

Download 1.19 update on Android

Android users can download The Wild Update using the Google Play Store. Once the update is released on June 7, it will be instantly made available for download on the Google Play Store. Follow these steps to update to version 1.19:

Open Google Play Store and search for Minecraft. If the game is already installed, players will get the Update button. Click on the Update button to download and install The Wild Update. After the installation process is complete, hit the Play button to launch the game.

Download 1.19 update on iOS devices

Similar to Android users, iOS users can use the App Store to download the new 1.19 update. Follow these steps to download The Wild Update on iOS devices:

Open the App Store. At the top of the screen, players will find their profile icon. Tap on it. From here, players can see pending updates. Update to Minecraft version 1.19.

Download 1.19 update on PS5

Officially, the PS5 does not have a dedicated version of the game. However, thanks to the console's backward compatibility, players can enjoy their favorite block game on PlayStation 5. By default, PlayStation usually has auto-updates enabled.

It will automatically download the 1.19 update as soon as it is made available. Otherwise, players can download The Wild Update by selecting the 'check for update' button in Options for Minecraft.

Download 1.19 update on Xbox

To download The Wild Update on Xbox, follow these steps:

In Xbox, go to "My Apps & Games." Select the more options button. Select "Manage game & add-ons" and then "Updates". Version 1.19 update should show up here. Download it. Once the download and installation process is complete, players can enjoy The Wild Update.

Download 1.19 update on Nintendo Switch

Players on Nintendo Switch have the Switch Edition of MC. Updating the Switch Edition is pretty easy as it gives the option to update the game front and center. Alternatively, players can directly go to the eShop and download The Wild Update by searching for Minecraft.

