Minecraft Live tab added to official game launcher

As Minecraft Live gets closer, Mojang is gearing up to promote their upcoming show in full force. Mojang recently added a new tab to the game's official launcher and client. This is where players can vote for the new mobs in this year's mob vote.

One of the event's highlights is the new mob vote competition held right before the live show. This is where players can vote amongst the three new mobs introduced by Mojang. The mob gets the most votes and adds to the game with the next update.

Mojang has gradually shifted the mob vote from Twitter to their official platforms like their website, launcher, and even Bedrock Edition of the game itself.

Minecraft Live tab: Unpacking the contents

1) Brief about Minecraft Live and the vote button

Brief about what the show is all about for those who might not know (Image via Sportskeeda)

Millions of players might be unaware or not watching Mojang's biggest event of the year. Hence, the tab briefly explains what the live show is all about. They mention how it covers all the news about upcoming projects and reveals new features that will be added to the game. Furthermore, they also explain what can be done on this particular tab, i.e., voting for new mobs.

Lastly, the section explains how people can watch the livestream from their official YouTube channel. Since this is the first iteration, they are only allowing the mob vote to happen. But they could also livestream the entire show on the launcher in the future. Of course, this is just speculation, and nothing can be said.

At the center of the entire page, there is a vote button present. However, this button cannot be pressed since the voting window will open in two days' time, on October 14 at noon.

2) Brief about new mobs

Brief about new mobs that will compete in new mob vote (Image via Sportskeeda)

For those who might not know already, Mojang also provided brief information about the three mobs featured in this year's mob vote competition. If players want to know more about the mobs, they can head to Minecraft's YouTube channel and watch their reveal videos.

Mob voting is the main reason why a new tab is being created for the launcher. This is one of the places where fans can vote for their favorite mob.

3) Bedrock Edition carnival map information

Fans can also vote for their favorite mob by playing a special carnival map inside Minecraft Bedrock Edition (Image via Mojang)

There is also a small box where the tab explains how fans can vote for their favorite mob from the Bedrock Edition game. They mention a new carnival map that has been created, especially for live shows and mob voting, allowing players to immerse themselves in the event even more.

The red text shows the exact time when the mob vote window opens and allows players to vote for their most adored mobs.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes