How to vote in Minecraft Mob Vote 2022 in Bedrock Edition

The Minecraft mob vote will begin soon, and players can vote for their favorite new mobs to add them to the game. Mojang has already revealed all three mobs in separate videos, briefly describing their role in the game. Voting will begin today at 12:00 pm EDT and close after 24 hours, right before the live event tomorrow.

Check out how you can vote beginning this Friday at noon EDT! Where can you participate in this year's Mob Vote?In-game Bedrock serverThe Minecraft launcherCheck out how you can vote beginning this Friday at noon EDT! #MinecraftLive Where can you participate in this year's Mob Vote?◾ In-game Bedrock server◾ The Minecraft launcher◾ Minecraft.netCheck out how you can vote beginning this Friday at noon EDT! #MinecraftLive https://t.co/FPWYKOryan

This year, Mojang has stepped up and shifted the voting platform from their Twitter handle to their website, launcher, and the Bedrock Edition client. You will need to log in with your Microsoft account to vote successfully. Though the website and launcher voting systems are quite basic, the Bedrock Edition will offer a special voting method for the new mobs.

Participating in Minecraft Mob Vote 2022 using the Bedrock Edition

This year, Mojang is expanding the scope of its live event. A special server will open on Bedrock Edition that players from all over the world will be able to join. Fans can interact with one another and vote for their new favorite mob.

Previously, this particular server was tested during one of the Minecraft Now livestreams. It is a brilliant way to play the game and vote for the new mob.

The world will have a carnival-themed map, and you can expect loads of decorations related to new features and mobs. It will also be filled with several mini-games and areas to explore.

Of course, nothing has been revealed about what the map will actually look like. It will come as a pleasant surprise to millions when the voting window opens in a few hours.

How to enter Bedrock Edition carnival map for Minecraft Mob Vote 2022

The latest version of Bedrock Edition will have a mob vote button on the main menu (Image via Mojang)

If you update your Minecraft Bedrock Edition game, you will be able to see a special 'Mob Vote' button on the main menu. A tiny Agnes will be present next to the button, informing you about how long you will have to wait before you can access the map.

The main page of the mob vote inside Minecraft Bedrock Edition with the button to join the map (Image via Mojang)

When this button is pressed, it will open a page with details about the mob vote. There will be a 'Read More...' button that will take you to the game's official website for more details about the mob vote event.

Apart from this, a 'Play and Vote' button will also be present, but it currently redirects players to the YouTube video linked at the top of this article.

Mojang mentioned that the carnival map would have loads of mini-games, along with the main mob voting area where you can press the lever in front of your favorite mob to cast your vote.

