When does Minecraft Live 2022 stream begin?

Minecraft Live is one of the most notable events associated with the title. It inspires a feeling of excitement in every player who loves the game, as the occasion generally involves the presentation of new content, news related to the title, details for content creators, and more. Potential new inclusions for Minecraft can often range from mobs and biomes to items, structures, mechanics, and more.

Taking place this Saturday, Minecraft Live 2022 has been on the community's radar for quite some time, mainly because of the introduction of three new mobs. They are called Sniffer, Rascal, and Tuff Golem. These entities will be participating in the 2022 Mob Vote, a sub-event within Minecraft Live that will determine which of them gets added to the title.

Minecraft Live 2022: Livestream time and date revealed

Minecraft @Minecraft



We asked and answered our own questions so you're ready for the big event on Saturday! When does the stream start? How do I participate in the Mob Vote? What even is a #MinecraftLive ?!We asked and answered our own questions so you're ready for the big event on Saturday! redsto.ne/Minecraft-Live… When does the stream start? How do I participate in the Mob Vote? What even is a #MinecraftLive?!We asked and answered our own questions so you're ready for the big event on Saturday! redsto.ne/Minecraft-Live… https://t.co/nZZYLY2vuk

In a recent tweet, the developers at Mojang confirmed the day and date the live event will take place. Just like last year, 2022's Minecraft Live will be held remotely and will take place on October 15. The timing for the event has been established to be 12 noon EDT via an official Mojang blog published on the game’s website.

The blog also mentioned livestream timings for individuals that don't follow Eastern Daylight Time:

Viewers in Stockholm can expect the livestream to start at 6:00 pm CEST

Viewers in London can expect the livestream to start at 5:00 pm BST

Viewers in Seattle can expect the livestream to start at 9:00 am PDT

Viewers in São Paulo can expect the livestream to start at 1L00 pm BRT

Viewers in Tokyo can expect the livestream to start at 1:00 am JST (OCT 16)

Viewers in Sydney can expect the livestream to start at 3:00 am AEDT (OCT 16)

Viewers in New Delhi can expect the livestream to start at 9:30 pm IST

The event will be streamed live on the game’s YouTube channel as well as on its official website. If players visit the website before 12 noon on October 15, they’ll notice a countdown for the event as soon as they enter the home page.

How to vote in 2022 Mob Vote

Aside from news about the supposed 1.20 update, the main event during the upcoming livestream will surely be the Mob Vote. You will be given three mobs to choose from, and the entity with the highest number of votes will be added to the game soon.

There are a few ways to participate in the Mob Vote. The first is heading over to the game’s official website, which will enable you to cast your vote online. Another method that will work for both Java and Bedrock players involves the title's Launcher. A new tab for the event has already appeared below the Minecraft Legends tab. Clicking on it will allow you to vote.

Bedrock players have another method they can use to participate in Mob Vote 2022. They'll be able to vote from within the game itself. Mojang will be setting up a special server that gamers will be able to join. Here, players will be able to take part in some mini-games through which they will cast their votes.

For detailed guides, walkthroughs, tips & more, check out SK Minecraft Wiki

Poll : 0 votes