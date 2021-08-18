Top 5 Minecraft Bedrock secrets that beginners likely don't know

Minecraft Bedrock Edition players may be unaware that they have access to a bunch of features that are unavailable in the Java Edition. These features are not exactly well known, however, they should be as they have the chance to provide some great benefits.

While the Minecraft Bedrock Edition often seems to receive criticism from Java Edition players, the Bedrock Edition has some fantastic exclusive features. The five best exclusive features in the Minecraft Bedrock edition are listed below.

5 best Minecraft Bedrock edition features that players should know about

5) Pistons push entities

One great exclusive feature found in the Minecraft Bedrock edition is the fact that pistons can push entities, such as chests or hoppers.

Any advanced redstone builder knows that this is an extremely valuable feature that allows for some complex redstone contraptions. Unfortunately, the redstone mechanics seem to be a bit different in the Java edition.

4) Block placing bug

The Bedrock edition also contains an extremely useful block-placing bug. This "bug" allows players to create a downward staircase from above.

To do this, players must first look down off the ledge of a block. Players must then hold down their place button and jump. If done correctly, Minecraft players will be able to place a block directly under and next to the block they are standing on, which will create a downward staircase.

3) Fallen tree

Many Minecraft Bedrock players may be unaware that there is a rare chance for a fallen tree to spawn in the many of the forest or jungle biomes in the game. These trees will be horizontal logs, with a chance for mushrooms to spawn on them.

While this may not be too exciting, it is still a very rare feature that players should look out for.

2) Seed generation

The Minecraft Bedrock Edition has the ability to spawn around 4.3 billion unique seeds due to its 32-bit algorithm.

Conversely, the Java Edition has a 64-bit algorithm that contains 18.4 quintillion possible seeds that can generate a world.

Of course, 4.3 million seeds is enough for every Minecraft player to never accidentally stumble upon the same random seed twice.

1) Nether reactor core

Due to the fact that it has been unused for a while, many Minecraft players are unaware about the mysterious nether reactor core.

Nether reactor cores were added in version 0.5.0 of the Minecraft Pocket Edition, and were the only way for players to acquire netherrack and the other items only available in the nether.

After the nether was added to the Pocket Edition, the nether reactor was scrapped and left unusable.

The YouTube video above showcases how the nether reactor core previously functioned in the Pocket Edition.

