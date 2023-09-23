Minecraft Mob Vote 2023: Candidates announcement week gets revealed

Mojang recently revealed the week when three new mobs for the Minecraft Live 2023 mob vote will be introduced. When they announced their annual live event a few days ago, millions of players were instantly eager to see the three candidates for the mob vote competition. Thankfully, we now have a confirmed time window to wait for the new mob announcements.

Here is everything to know about when the new mob vote candidates for Minecraft Live 2023 will be announced.

Minecraft Mob Vote 2023 candidates are to be announced in a few weeks

When will the mob vote 2023 candidates be announced?

Mojang recently released their monthly news video, in which they spoke about upcoming updates and details about their games. The main focus of the video was the live event happening next week on October 15 and the mob vote.

The mob vote candidates will be announced in the first week of October. This means that in two weeks, everyone will get to meet the new potential mobs that will compete against each other for votes. According to Mojang's presenter, Vu Bui, all three mobs will be introduced on the game's official YouTube channel.

When and how will the mob vote take place?

Expand Tweet

A few days ago, Mojang announced the new Minecraft Live event in 2023. Along with the date for the main event, they also provided details about the new mob vote. In their official article, they stated that the mob vote will start at 1 pm EDT on October 13, 2023, and close at 1:15 pm EDT on October 15, 2023.

Players will have more than two entire days to choose their favorite mob and vote for them. The mob vote will even overlap with the main event, giving players some extra time to finalize their decision.

There will be three ways to vote for the new mobs- through a special Bedrock Edition server, the official game launcher, and the official game website.

The most interactive and fun way to participate in the 2023 mob vote event is by jumping into the special server created by Mojang for it. This server can be accessed from Bedrock Edition's main menu screen.