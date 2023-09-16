When will Minecraft announce Mob Vote 2023 candidates

Mojang announced its annual event, Minecraft Live, in which it announces and discusses everything new that's been worked on this past year. This event also celebrates the game's bustling community that creates all kinds of new content in the block game. As usual, the Swedish game company will be hosting another mob vote for this year's live event.

In the official Minecraft Live trailer, Mojang announced a new mob vote pre-show. Here's everything to know about mob votes and when Mojang could reveal the three entities that will compete against each other for votes.

Minecraft mob vote: Candidates revealed, how to vote, results, and more

What is a mob vote?

Mob vote is essentially a mini-event before the main Minecraft Live event where players will be able to vote for a particular entity to be added with the next major update. Mojang initially reveals three mobs with different features, looks, and purposes and then allows users to vote for their favorite one.

The mob with the most votes from the playerbase will be chosen as the winner and will be added to the next update.

Mojang has been hosting these kinds of voting events since 2017, and most of them have been related to mobs.

When will Mojang reveal new mob vote candidates?

Sniffer, the first mob vote candidate of 2022, was announced around two weeks before Minecraft Live (Image via Mojang)

As soon as players heard about Minecraft Live and mob voting, they wanted to know about the creatures that would go against each other. Mojang has yet to announce anything about the candidates. However, there is a way to know an approximate reveal window for why they could start introducing new mobs.

When we observe Live events from previous years, they have almost always been hosted in October and November. In fact, the 2022 event was hosted on October 15, the exact date it is being hosted this year.

During that time, Mojang started revealing mob vote candidates a week or two earlier. The previous mob vote winner and the first candidate, Sniffer, were revealed on October 4.

Hence, the game company might pull the curtains off the first candidate during the first week of October 2023.

When does the mob vote event begin?

According to Mojang, players and fans will be able to vote for their favorite mobs two days prior to the main live event. In an official blog post, it stated that the mob vote will commence at 1 pm EDT on October 13, 2023, and close at 1:15 pm EDT on October 15, 2023.

The winner will be announced at the end of the Minecraft Live event.