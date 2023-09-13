Every year, Mojang hosts a Minecraft livestream event where developers announce the next major game update and introduce exciting features. But what truly amps up the enthusiasm for this event is the Mob Vote. Minecraft Live 2023 has just been announced, and Mojang has also revealed information regarding the Mob Vote.

Like every year, players will get to vote for one mob out of three, and the winner will be declared during the live stream. The voting poll for Mob Vote 2023 will go live at 1 pm EDT on Friday, October 13, 2023.

Let's go through all the information available on Mob Vote 2023.

When is Minecraft Mob Vote 2023? Date and time announced

Minecraft Mob Vote 2023 differs significantly from previous ones. In the past, players had to make their choice during the livestream since the poll was only open during that time. However, for Mob Vote 2023, players now have a full 48 hours (to be precise, 48 hours and 15 minutes) to decide which mob they'd like to see added to the game.

As mentioned previously, players will be able to cast their votes starting at 1 pm EDT on Friday, October 13. The poll will close 15 minutes after Minecraft Live 2023 begins at 1 pm EDT on Sunday, October 15. If you are in a different time zone, we have listed the respective times below for your convenience:

10 am Pacific Daylight Time (PDT)

2 pm Brasília Time (BRT)

6 pm British Summer Time (BST)

7 pm Central European Summer Time (CEST)

10:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST)

2 am Japan Standard Time (JST)

4 am Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT)

How to vote in Mob Vote 2023?

Mob Vote polls are not hosted on X (formerly Twitter) anymore. Mojang has changed how voting polls work and introduced a new system. Players will now need a Mojang/Microsoft account to cast their vote. Here are three ways to cast a vote for Mob Vote 2023:

Event Server for Bedrock Server: When the poll goes live on October 13, Bedrock players will get access to an exclusive event server showcasing all three mob vote options. Players can play around in this server and try out fun mini-games. Launcher: Players can use the official launcher to cast their votes. Official Website: Players also have the option to visit the official website minecraft.net and log in to cast their votes.

As of this writing, Mojang has not revealed any mobs for Mob Vote 2023. Players can expect the candidates to be announced one week before the live event.