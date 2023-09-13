The highly-anticipated Minecraft Live 2023 event has finally been announced. The livestream will take place on Sunday, October 15th, at 1 PM EDT. Every year, fans eagerly await the annual livestream to check out the next major update and vote for their favorite mobs. Mojang was a bit late in announcing the stream this year, which made many fans worried and wonder whether the stream would be canceled this year.

Let's delve into the details of MC Live 2023 and discuss what players can expect from this year's annual live event.

When is Minecraft Live 2023? Date and time announced

Players can tune in to the official Minecraft YouTube channel or their website to watch the broadcast on Sunday, October 15th. Here are the timings for different time zones:

1 PM EDT

10 AM PDT

2 PM BRT

6 PM BST

7 PM CEST

10:30 PM IST

2 AM JST

4 AM AEDT

Here is a countdown to help players figure out how many days and hours are left until MC Live 2023.

Minecraft Live is an annual event hosted by Mojang every year where developers reveal upcoming features in the title and news about other games in the MC universe. They also showcase various content creators and their specialties in the blocky sandbox game.

Minecraft Live 2023 will unveil some of the major features of the upcoming 1.21 update. Mojang will most likely not reveal the update's name, just like last year, as that will give them the freedom to shape the update instead of sticking to the theme announced in the stream.

Mob Vote 2023 is coming along with Minecraft Live 2023

Expand Tweet

What we know for certain is that the Mob Vote will take place. As in previous years, the MC community will get to vote for one mob out of three available candidates. The winner of the Mob Vote will be added to the game in the 1.21 update.

One thing to note is that this year's Mob Vote is a little different. Players will have a 48-hour window to cast their votes. The voting poll will open at 1 PM EDT on Friday, October 13th, and will close when the livestream begins on October 15th. One week before the stream, Mojang will begin introducing the mob candidates and discuss their features.

Players can also expect announcements related to other Mojang games. Some sources also hint at RTX Ray tracing coming to the new generation Xbox consoles. Everything considered, this year's event will undoubtedly be packed with exciting news and features.