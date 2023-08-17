Ray tracing is coming to Minecraft on Xbox Series X

Ray tracing is a very prominent add-on feature for Minecraft, and it is finally coming to Xbox. For a very long time, console players had no way to get these sort of add-ons, at least not with extreme and detailed workarounds. It was always more of a Java Edition feature, yet another aspect of the game that Bedrock players longed for. That seems to no longer be the case, though. The strongest version of the sandbox title on Xbox is set to receive the long-awaited feature.

Ray tracing is a mostly graphical change to the game that most players love. Here's what we know about its inclusion so far.

Minecraft is finally getting ray tracing on Xbox Series X

The Xbox Series X is the strongest console that Microsoft has to date. It's slightly better than its next-gen counterpart, the Series S. Both are far superior to the Xbox One, which is becoming obsolete.

Expand Tweet

As a result of the console's power, it's expected to get ray yracing in Minecraft. As per this Xbox Twitter account, the addition is set to come some time this year.

Right now, there are no existing versions of Minecraft for next-gen consoles. There's just the game for Xbox, and it's playable on either the One or Series platforms.

This didn't use to be the case, as there was an Xbox 360 version as well. Now, there appears to be a special version for Series X in the works. It's been rated in Germany, which suggests that a current version of the title is coming.

Expand Tweet

This would make sense with ray tracing set to be added as well. That feature can't really be done on an Xbox One, so there will need to be a different version as long as the One is still active. Since it's a Microsoft console and the tech giant owns Minecraft, the Xbox One's shelf life with the game is likely to last a long while.

Ray tracing is a feature that effectively allows light to work properly. It shines through things and filters through other items. Shadows, lighting, and more are intensely realistic in the game thanks to the feature.