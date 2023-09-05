What to expect from Minecraft Live 2023?

Minecraft Live 2023 is on the horizon, with ardent game fans around the world awaiting its arrival. The occasion vows to present a plethora of thrilling enhancements and additions for the upcoming content upgrade. Although we're still waiting for precise information, certain hints suggest we might hear about fresh gaming elements and characteristics alongside the outcome of the Mob Vote.

This piece will explore what you can anticipate from the 2023 Live event, encompassing critical information like its commencement times and viewing instructions.

Exploring what can be expected from Minecraft Live 2023

Expand Tweet

Minecraft Live happens once a year, offering a live-streamed experience to unveil upcoming game content. It's a hub for gamers to discover what's next, from fresh gameplay elements to thrilling features, making it a must-see for enthusiasts.

A significant highlight of the event is the Mob Vote, where the community influences the selection of a new in-game creature. The stakes are high as players eagerly anticipate the final result. Whether it will be a friendly addition to the world or a formidable foe, the Mob Vote at the Live event will hold the answers.

You can watch the livestream on various online platforms like Twitch, Facebook, and YouTube. Additionally, you can go to Mojang Studios' official site to view the event's livestream.

Minecraft Live 2023 expected start date and time

Live announcement trailer shots from previous years (Image via Mojang Studios)

While the official date for Minecraft Live 2023 hasn't been confirmed yet, players can make an educated guess based on past events. Previously, the Live took place in October. So, it's safe to assume that this year won't be any different. Given below is the speculated time at which the live may take place:

October 2023:

9 am PDT (United States)

12 pm EDT (United States)

4 pm GMT

5 pm BST (United Kingdom)

6 pm CET (Europe)

9:30 pm IST (India)

October 2023 (next day):

1 am JST (Japan)

3 am AEDT (Australia)

In addition to the Mob Vote, expect to hear about a bunch of new content and features making their debut with the upcoming patch.

Minecraft Live 2023 is shaping up to be another thrilling event for fans across the globe. While specific details are still under wraps, the promise of new content, the Mob Vote, and exciting features is enough to generate a buzz of anticipation.