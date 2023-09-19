How to download Minecraft Bedrock 1.20.30 update

Minecraft: Bedrock Edition's latest update has debuted as of September 19, 2023. This new version is known as 1.20.30 and brings along a litany of tweaks, additions, and plenty of Java Edition parity. Many features previously placed under the experimental category have also become a part of the standard vanilla experience in this release.

As a full-fledged Bedrock update, Minecraft 1.20.30 is available across all compatible platforms, including Windows PCs, consoles, and Android/iOS mobile devices. You can download the latest version of the game in just a few moments, and this process is sometimes carried out automatically on your platform.

However, in case you are curious about how to manually update Minecraft to 1.20.30, it doesn't hurt to examine the steps for each device.

How to update to Minecraft 1.20.30 on all Bedrock Edition platforms

Regardless of which device is being used to play Minecraft: Bedrock Edition, downloading the latest game version is a pretty simple process. However, it should be noted that the steps taken to initiate the update are a little different depending on the platform. While most hardware will automatically install 1.20.30, you will sometimes need to do it yourself.

Xbox consoles

Regardless of whether you have downloaded Minecraft via the Microsoft store on your Xbox or you're playing the game via an Xbox Game Pass subscription, the updating process is the same regardless. All you need to do to download the latest version of the game is to access your game library.

To do so, you can follow these steps:

Press the guide button and then select "My Games & Apps." Highlight Minecraft in your game list and then press the menu button. Choose the "Manage Game" option. Scroll downward through the "Ready to Update" category and select the game once more. Then, press "Install" to begin the manual download.

PlayStation consoles

Much like Xbox users, PlayStation players shouldn't have too difficult of a time accessing Minecraft's latest version. Although Playstations should automatically conduct updates while the console is on and connected to the internet, you sometimes need a little more control over the installation process.

Nonetheless, you can follow these instructions to update to version 1.20.30:

From your console dashboard, highlight the game and press your options button. Select "Check for Updates" from the menu listing. Any applicable downloads should be added to your queue automatically as long as you're connected to the internet. As an alternative, you can also select the game from your library and press the Options button to perform the same function.

Nintendo Switch

The process for updating Minecraft on Nintendo Switch is nearly identical to other consoles, with just a few differences. Much like Xbox and Playstation, the Nintendo Switch is also capable of implementing downloads for version 1.20.30 automatically as long as fans are connected to the internet.

Be that as it may, if you would prefer to conduct the download on your own terms, you can perform the following steps:

From the console dashboard, select Minecraft from the list of available games. If it isn't present, players can also open their game library to find the game. Press the + or - button. Then, choose "Update Software" followed by "Via the Internet." As long as you have a connection to the internet, the download should begin.

Windows 10/11 PCs

Minecraft Bedrock can be updated on Windows 10/11 PCs via the Microsoft Store (Image via Microsoft)

Although players tend to play Bedrock on Windows PCs through the game's official launcher, the program doesn't always recognize when new versions of the game are released. Fortunately, this can easily be amended via the Microsoft Store app, which helps keep track of programs on Windows-based computers.

After a quick trip to the Microsoft Store, you should notice that your game has downloaded the most recent version in the launcher. All you need to perform for this to work is:

Open the Microsoft Store application from your desktop, start menu, etc. In the store window, select the library tab, then click the games button. Simply click the update button next to the listing for "Minecraft for Windows" or press the "Get Updates" button in the top-right of the window. Either way, the download should proceed as planned. Open the Minecraft Launcher, select the Windows Edition, and press the Play button.

Android/iOS mobile devices

Much like other Bedrock-compatible platforms, Android and iOS mobile devices should typically automatically update the game as long as they have a solid internet or 5G connection. However, mishaps happen, and sometimes players need to start the download on their own. Fortunately, there are a few ways to do so:

One of the simplest update methods is just to attempt to open the game app on your device. On both Android and iOS, if a new update is available, you may receive a notification asking you to head to the Google Play Store/Apple App Store to download it. If opening the game's app doesn't do the trick, head to the app store you downloaded it from and open your app library. Scroll down your list of apps and select Minecraft. Tap the Update button. In just a few moments, the game should be ready to go!

That's all there is to it! You can comfortably follow the steps listed above to access the latest update for Bedrock Edition each time one arrives. However, if you want to avoid these methods altogether, you're likely better off ensuring that your automatic updates are functioning on your devices.

This way, you won't have to worry about progressing through launchers or apps and can simply open the game and enjoy. Nonetheless, the final decision rests on you, and you're free to download version 1.20.30 at your leisure.