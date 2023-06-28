5 best games on Google Play Pass (July 2023)

Google Play Pass is a gaming subscription service developed by Google exclusively for Android platforms. It was launched on September 23, 2019, and was first released in the United States, followed by other countries from July 2020 onwards. The service features many applications and games that are completely free of ads and in-app purchases.

Players looking to get a Google Play Pass subscription can avail the service free of cost for the first month, which will then be priced at $4.99 (INR 99) monthly and $29.99 (INR 889) yearly.

Indian users can also go for the prepaid plan, which is priced at INR 109 for a month, and is extendable. This article will list the top 5 games on Google Play Pass in 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

Stardew Valley and 4 other highly recommended games on Google Play Pass in 2023

1) Stardew Valley

Stardew Valley (Image via Steam)

Stardew Valley is one of Google Play Pass' best games and is a farming simulation RPG developed by video game designer Eric Barone, also known as "ConcernedApe." Here, you will control a farmer who inherits a broken-down farm from his grandfather and turn it into a beautiful one filled with crops and animals. You can also interact with townspeople and participate in various in-game events.

Stardew Valley also supports multiplayer gaming, where you can connect and relish the countryside experience together. It also supports multiple control options, such as touch-screen, virtual joystick, and external controller support.

2) The Almost Gone

The Almost Gone is an environmental puzzle game that shares gameplay similar to Monument Valley. It was developed by Happy Volcano and features stunning graphics and visuals powered by Unity. Like Monument Valley, you will explore beautifully rendered interiors and exteriors to discover objects and memories that unravel the game's story.

While this is a short game, it is definitely worth playing for its stellar and colorful visuals and immersive gameplay. The puzzle game is also available only on Google Play Pass, so you can play it at no extra cost if you are a subscriber.

3) The Gardens Between

The Gardens Between is an indie adventure puzzle game developed by The Voxel Agents and is playable on several platforms. It was released on PC in 2018 and received a mobile port in 2020. The game boasts colorful graphics and splendid artwork that stands out easily, along with point-and-click style gameplay.

If you love puzzle games with amazing art, stunning visuals, immersive gameplay, and soothing music, then this is a worthy recommendation if you have a Google Play Pass subscription.

4) Limbo

Developed by independent developer Playdead, Limbo is a 2D platform puzzler playable on PC, mobiles, and consoles. Here, you will play the role of a little boy who sets out into a dark and creepy world to find his little sister. You will confront enemies and obstacles in your way, some of which can be overcome if you solve a few puzzles.

There isn't much to say about the graphics as they are only in black and white throughout the game, but if you are looking for a platform puzzler with some horror aspects and creepy vibes, then you can definitely check this out on Google Play Pass.

5) Final Fantasy VII

Originally released for PlayStation in 1997, Final Fantasy VII is one of Square Enix's flagship mobile games and is also available on Google Play Pass. In this smash-hit RPG, you can participate in various battles in full 3D and customize your characters to your preferences. It also features beautifully crafted 3D backgrounds and CG movie scenes.

If you are a fan of the Final Fantasy franchise, this is a must-play if you are subscribed to Google's gaming subscription service.

